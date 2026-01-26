LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Varun Dhawan's Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To 'Hang Out, But Don't Hang There'

Varun Dhawan’s Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To ‘Hang Out, But Don’t Hang There’

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram stories showing him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach.

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 26, 2026 18:16:23 IST

Varun Dhawan’s Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To ‘Hang Out, But Don’t Hang There’

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is seen in the latest movie Border 2, has attracted strong audience response from social media debate after videos surfaced showing him performing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach on Saturday, January 24. 

To avoid the heavy traffic in Bombay city, Dhawan took the metro for an unusual surprise visit to a cinema hall. The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited soon responded to the video by posting a clip issuing a strict warning to Varun Dhawan.

Why did MMMOCL issue a warning after Varun Dhawan’s clip?

On Saturday, January 24, Varun Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram stories showing him performing pull-ups by hanging from the overhead metal rod inside a Mumbai Metro coach. The video was shot while he was travelling to a cinema hall. The stunt, which looked cool for a moment, soon drew criticism from metro authorities regarding safety. 

The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) responded to the video on January 26 by sharing the video on its social media handle. The clip was also accompanied by a key safety message. 

 “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn. Do Not Try This On the Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it; it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging,” the caption read.



The MMMOCL further pointed out the stunt caused damage to property and was aware that these stunts could invite penalties and imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offense. 

“Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offense. So folks, hang out, but don’t hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal,” the caption concluded.

What are some key rules laid by MMMOCL? 

To ensure passenger safety, security, and privacy, the MMMOCL has strict regulations regarding photography and videography within Mumbai Metro premises (Lines 2A, 7, etc.). Here are some of the key rules and regulations laid by MMMOCL for the public:

  • Commercial, professional, or large-scale filming/videography requires prior written permission from the MMMOCL authorities.

  • Performing stunts, hanging from grab handles (as shown in Varun Dhawan video), or any action that risks safety is strictly prohibited and punishable under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

  • Videography for commercial use, advertisements, or public broadcasting without authorized, paid permission is prohibited.

  • Recording videos that infringe on the privacy of co-passengers is not allowed. Taking videos of people without their consent is considered an invasion of privacy.

  • Filming must not cause obstruction or inconvenience to other passengers or disrupt the normal operations of the Metro.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: MMMOCL Mumbai Metro coach Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan clip

