Home > Entertainment > Varun Tej, Lavanya blessed with baby boy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 21:44:19 IST

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have become parents to a baby boy.

Announcing the arrival of their son, Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared an adorable picture.

The snap shows Varun gently kissing his wife on the forehead, while Lavanya lovingly cradles the newborn on her lap.

“Our little man 10.09.2025,” they captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOawZVlkaxI/

As soon as Varun and Lavanya shared the good news, netizens including members of film industry chimed in the comment section and extend their warm greetings.

“Congratulations sooooo happpy,” Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented.

Varun and Lavanya, who got married in 2023, announced their pregnancy in May.

They posted a picture of themselves holding hands and a pair of baby booties.

“Life’s most beautiful role yet – Coming soon,” read the text attached to the post.

Varun and Lavanya have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Baby Boycinemalavanya-tripathivarun-tej-konidela

