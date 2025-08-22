LIVE TV
Video Of Viral Influencer Anjali Arora Dancing In A Club Has Left Internet Wondering If She Has Switched Careers- Here's The Truth!

Video Of Viral Influencer Anjali Arora Dancing In A Club Has Left Internet Wondering If She Has Switched Careers- Here’s The Truth!

Anjali Arora, famous for the Kacha Badam song, is back in headlines after a nightclub dance video went viral. With the Indian flag visible in the clip, confusion sparked over whether it was filmed in Thailand or India. Social media users heavily trolled the influencer over the controversy.

Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 22, 2025 00:41:46 IST

Social media works in strange ways where someone can become a star overnight, and just as quickly, people can forget them.

Recently, Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with the Kacha Badam song, is back in the spotlight. This time, the reason is a viral video in which she is seen dancing in a nightclub. The video is spreading fast, and people are commenting heavily, mostly negative ones.

Anjali Arora hogs limelight for all the wrong reasons

What’s odd is that the Indian flag is also visible in the video, leaving people confused about whether the club is actually in Thailand or somewhere in India itself.

A  X  account shared the video claiming it was from Pattaya, Thailand, but seeing the flag, many expressed doubt. In any case, nightclubs abroad and the kind of dancing seen there are not usually viewed positively here. Because of this, Anjali is being heavily trolled on social media.

How did the Internet react to Anjali Arora’s new viral video?

