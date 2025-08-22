Video Of Viral Influencer Anjali Arora Dancing In A Club Has Left Internet Wondering If She Has Switched Careers- Here’s The Truth!

Social media works in strange ways where someone can become a star overnight, and just as quickly, people can forget them.

Recently, Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with the Kacha Badam song, is back in the spotlight. This time, the reason is a viral video in which she is seen dancing in a nightclub. The video is spreading fast, and people are commenting heavily, mostly negative ones.

Anjali Arora hogs limelight for all the wrong reasons

What’s odd is that the Indian flag is also visible in the video, leaving people confused about whether the club is actually in Thailand or somewhere in India itself.

A X account shared the video claiming it was from Pattaya, Thailand, but seeing the flag, many expressed doubt. In any case, nightclubs abroad and the kind of dancing seen there are not usually viewed positively here. Because of this, Anjali is being heavily trolled on social media.

Tiktoker Anjali Arora who became famous for moving her butt on Kaccha Badam song. Now Anjali is bored of reels and she has taken up dancing at Clubs in Pattaya, Thailand. How much money is enough money? pic.twitter.com/cvR3R749GO — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 21, 2025

How did the Internet react to Anjali Arora’s new viral video?

A career arch dat no one should aspire for — Dutchess of Orissander🧝‍♀️ (@_Cleopatta_) August 21, 2025

This Anjali Arora has been signed by a filmmaker to play the role of Devi Mata Sita in a movie. Pathetic — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) August 21, 2025