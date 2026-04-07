Vijay Deverakonda And Family Celebrate Rashmika Mandanna’s 30th Birthday At Coorg Temple | Photos

Rashmika Mandanna rang in her 30th birthday on April 5 with a heartfelt and intimate celebration. Marking her first birthday as Mrs. Vijay Deverakonda, the actress kept things low-key, travelling to her hometown in Coorg (Kodava) with her husband and in-laws. The special day was spent seeking blessings at a temple, with pictures of the close-knit family soon going viral on social media.

Along with their parents, several extended family members were also part of the celebrations. As per reports, the couple later hosted a reception in Coorg, following their Hyderabad reception in March, which came shortly after their intimate wedding in February.

Birthday celebrations at Coorg temple

Rashmika and Vijay were seen visiting the revered Padi Sri Igguthappa Temple on Sunday, accompanied by their family members. Dressed in a simple saree paired with a printed blouse, Rashmika exuded elegance, while Vijay opted for a classic white outfit. The couple was seen sitting together as they received blessings from elders, later posing for pictures with their parents and relatives.

Intimate reception in Coorg

Soon after, glimpses of Rashmika and Vijay’s intimate wedding reception in Coorg surfaced online. For the occasion, Rashmika embraced tradition in a Kodava-style saree, while Vijay looked sharp in a formal suit. The ceremony was attended by close family members, relatives, and locals from nearby areas, making it a warm and personal celebration.

Back to work with Ranabaali

After wrapping up their post-wedding festivities, the couple resumed shooting for their upcoming film, Ranabaali, in March. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film marks their first on-screen collaboration after marriage, where they play a reel-life couple. The first track, Endhayya Saami, was released shortly after their wedding. Vijay essays the titular role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays Jayamma. The pan-India visual spectacle is slated to hit theatres on September 11 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Notably, the duo has previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It was during the making of the latter that their relationship reportedly blossomed. Vijay even shared a glimpse of Rashmika as Jayamma on Instagram, captioning it with a heartfelt “I love you.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Rashmika is currently juggling multiple projects, including the female-led action thriller Mysaa. She is also gearing up to promote Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, which is set to release on June 19. The first song from the film, Jab Talak, is expected to premiere on social media this week, after an exclusive theatrical debut during the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18.

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