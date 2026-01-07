LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Film Gets UK Censor Clearance; CBFC Decision Remains Pending Ahead Of January 9 Release

Jana Nayagan: With just days left for its scheduled January 9 release, Jana Nayagan has hit a last-minute roadblock in India as it awaits clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The issue is set to be heard by the Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 7, adding pressure on the makers of the H Vinoth directorial, especially since the film is being promoted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final acting venture.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 7, 2026 16:39:09 IST

Jana Nayagan: With just days left for its scheduled January 9 release, Jana Nayagan has hit a last-minute roadblock in India as it awaits clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The issue is set to be heard by the Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 7, adding pressure on the makers of the H Vinoth directorial, especially since the film is being promoted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final acting venture.

UK Gives Green Signal Ahead of Global Release

While uncertainty continues on the domestic front, Jana Nayagan has secured its first overseas censor approval. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared the film for release in the UK with a 15 rating, permitting viewers aged 15 and above to watch it in cinemas. This makes the UK the first market to officially certify the film ahead of its planned worldwide release.

According to the BBFC listing, the film contains “strong bloody violence, injury detail, and references to sexual violence.”

CBFC Clearance Still Pending

The makers submitted Jana Nayagan for certification on December 18. A day later, the examining committee reportedly recommended the removal of certain scenes and the muting of specific dialogues. Although the team claims to have complied and resubmitted the film, the CBFC has yet to issue a certificate.

With the delay persisting, the producers approached the Madras High Court seeking relief. During the hearing on Tuesday, Justice PT Asha orally directed the CBFC to place on record a complaint alleging that the film hurt religious sentiments. The board has been asked to submit the document at the next hearing scheduled for January 7, with further clarity on the film’s release awaited.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:39 PM IST
