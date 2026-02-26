LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > VIROSH Goes Official! Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deveraonda Get Married As Per Telugu Rituals In Dreamy Ceremony At Udaipur Resort

After eight years of secret romance, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, in Udaipur. The intimate ceremony blended Telugu and Coorgi traditions, with only 100 guests attending their grand yet private celebration.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 26, 2026 13:34:50 IST

The eight-year secret romance between two people has now developed into a stunning real-life relationship. The fans of South cinema now celebrate Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as their most popular couple, who received the nickname “VIROSH,” which they now use to get married on February 26, 2026.

The couple exchanged their vows at Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya, which stands as a luxurious venue in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple exchanged their sacred marriage vows at a private yet opulent wedding ceremony, which allowed them to maintain their public image while protecting their personal life.

After years of maintaining a “just friends” stance, the couple had recently broken the internet with a joint social media note confirming their wedding and embracing the fan-given moniker “VIROSH.” The Geetha Govindam stars began their first dual ceremonial celebration when the desert sun rose this morning.

Telugu Traditions and Rituals

The wedding celebrations started at an auspicious time, which was determined by the muhurat that occurred at 8:00 AM. The wedding ceremony showed Telugu traditions through its Andhra cultural practices, which were performed by the groom’s family.

Vijay Deverakonda appeared as the “Rowdy” king while he wore a traditional white and gold dhoti and kurta for the Jeelakarra Bellam ritual. Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful in a Kanjeevaram silk saree, which she wore with precious jewelry that Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, had given to her. 

The priests chanted Vedic hymns while the space was filled with the fragrance of fresh marigolds and jasmine. The couple used banana leaves to serve their traditional meal Natu Kodi Pulusu, and they used coconut water as a welcome drink to preserve their South Indian heritage while they celebrated their “primal” theme at their Rajasthani wedding.

Udaipur Destination Wedding Highlights

Vijay’s heritage defined the morning of the Udaipur destination wedding while the couple’s joyfulness, together with the natural beauty of the Aravalli range, created joyful moments.

The couple will undergo their second wedding ceremony after they complete their morning spiritual practices to celebrate Rashmika’s Coorgi heritage. Mementos by ITC Hotels served as the venue, which designers created into a floral wonderland through their arrangement of locally available roses and orchids and traditional banana leaves.

The couple hosted their pre-wedding events through a cricket match and a Japanese dinner, which their close friends, including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Eesha Rebba, attended. The moment turned into a sincere family gathering because only 100 guests attended the event, which created an atmosphere of exclusive privacy.

The couple plans to host their major reception event on March 4 in Hyderabad, to which all film industry members will attend as “VIROSH” begins its official opening.

Also Read: Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Rashmika Mandanna wedding Udaipur destination wedding Vijay Deverakonda marriage virosh

