VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony they’ve lovingly titled “VIROSH.” The much-anticipated royal wedding is set to take place in Udaipur this week. The couple has chosen ITC Mementos Udaipur as the venue for both their pre-wedding festivities and the main ceremony.

The celebrations officially began on Tuesday. According to reports, the mehendi ceremony is scheduled for 24 February, followed by the haldi and sangeet functions on 25 February. The wedding itself will be held on 26 February.

Earlier, the bride- and groom-to-be were spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport. Family members, close friends, and loved ones have also reportedly reached the scenic property to join the festivities.

While specific details about the rituals and guest list remain under wraps, preparations at the venue are said to be in full swing. The wedding is expected to blend age-old traditions with an elegant and intimate setting.

To maintain privacy, the couple has reportedly enforced a strict no-phone policy during all events. Guests have been requested not to carry or use their phones, and a specialised international security team has allegedly been brought in to ensure tight security throughout the celebrations.

The couple had long kept their relationship private, despite frequent speculation. Until recently, neither confirmed the dating rumours. However, on Sunday, they made their relationship official through a heartfelt Instagram post, announcing the name of their union as “The Wedding of VIROSH” and thanking fans for their love and support.

VIROSH

Adding to the excitement, Vijay shared glimpses from what appeared to be a poolside gathering on Instagram Stories. One image, captured through a volleyball net, showed silhouetted figures mid-game in a pool, suggesting a lively round of pool volleyball. Another snapshot featured a lush green backdrop, a poolside net, and a tray of drinks with bright red cups, creating a relaxed, celebratory vibe.

In contrast, Rashmika offered a more serene look at the festivities. She posted a warmly lit dinner setting with a long table adorned with blush lilies, green hydrangeas, apples, and grapes. A custom-printed menu card hinted at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests. She also shared a blurred photo of the meal from the evening.

VIROSH

The haldi ceremony is believed to be planned in one of the venue’s open courtyards, decorated with vibrant floral arrangements rooted in tradition. It is expected to be a daytime function attended by close family and select friends. The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are likely to be slightly grander yet intimate, with skilled artists reportedly brought in for the occasion. Overall, the décor and ambience are said to beautifully combine South Indian traditions with a contemporary touch.

With the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna just two days away, a fresh report suggests that the couple is embracing tradition for their big day, including serving meals on banana leaves. According to reports, guests at Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding will get a glimpse of South Indian customs, as the menu will be presented on banana leaves, with coconut water thoughtfully included as part of the hospitality arrangements.

