LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony they’ve lovingly titled “Virosh.”

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony they’ve lovingly titled “Virosh.” (Photo credit: ig)
Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony they’ve lovingly titled “Virosh.” (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 24, 2026 13:17:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony they’ve lovingly titled “VIROSH.” The much-anticipated royal wedding is set to take place in Udaipur this week. The couple has chosen ITC Mementos Udaipur as the venue for both their pre-wedding festivities and the main ceremony.

The celebrations officially began on Tuesday. According to reports, the mehendi ceremony is scheduled for 24 February, followed by the haldi and sangeet functions on 25 February. The wedding itself will be held on 26 February.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier, the bride- and groom-to-be were spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport. Family members, close friends, and loved ones have also reportedly reached the scenic property to join the festivities.

While specific details about the rituals and guest list remain under wraps, preparations at the venue are said to be in full swing. The wedding is expected to blend age-old traditions with an elegant and intimate setting.

To maintain privacy, the couple has reportedly enforced a strict no-phone policy during all events. Guests have been requested not to carry or use their phones, and a specialised international security team has allegedly been brought in to ensure tight security throughout the celebrations.

The couple had long kept their relationship private, despite frequent speculation. Until recently, neither confirmed the dating rumours. However, on Sunday, they made their relationship official through a heartfelt Instagram post, announcing the name of their union as “The Wedding of VIROSH” and thanking fans for their love and support.

VIROSH

VIROSH

Adding to the excitement, Vijay shared glimpses from what appeared to be a poolside gathering on Instagram Stories. One image, captured through a volleyball net, showed silhouetted figures mid-game in a pool, suggesting a lively round of pool volleyball. Another snapshot featured a lush green backdrop, a poolside net, and a tray of drinks with bright red cups, creating a relaxed, celebratory vibe.

In contrast, Rashmika offered a more serene look at the festivities. She posted a warmly lit dinner setting with a long table adorned with blush lilies, green hydrangeas, apples, and grapes. A custom-printed menu card hinted at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests. She also shared a blurred photo of the meal from the evening.

VIROSH

VIROSH

The haldi ceremony is believed to be planned in one of the venue’s open courtyards, decorated with vibrant floral arrangements rooted in tradition. It is expected to be a daytime function attended by close family and select friends. The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are likely to be slightly grander yet intimate, with skilled artists reportedly brought in for the occasion. Overall, the décor and ambience are said to beautifully combine South Indian traditions with a contemporary touch.

With the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna just two days away, a fresh report suggests that the couple is embracing tradition for their big day, including serving meals on banana leaves.

According to reports, guests at Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding will get a glimpse of South Indian customs, as the menu will be presented on banana leaves, with coconut water thoughtfully included as part of the hospitality arrangements.

ALSO READ:  This Week’s OTT Lineup (Feb 24–March 1): Exciting New Shows And Movies On Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar And ZEE5 You Can’t Miss

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 12:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna Wedding LiveVijay DeverakondaviroshVIROSH HaldiVIROSH MehendiVIROSH Wedding LIVE

RELATED News

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony
VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony
VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony
VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

QUICK LINKS