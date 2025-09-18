"Vision of fear-free society that CM Yogi conceptualised is a living example today": Disha Patani's father
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 22:16:07 IST

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, expressed his gratitude toward Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after the encounter of the two accused involved in firing outside his residence.

“No matter how much I praise or express gratitude for the Chief Minister, it won’t be enough. Today is a living example of the fear-free society he (CM Yogi) envisioned for all of Uttar Pradesh,” he told ANI.

Jagdish Patani also shared his reaction to the encounter of the accused and said, “Such incidents happen, and action is also taken. I am satisfied with the security, and all the officials are with me. I am satisfied with the swift action in the matter.”

CM Adityanath had previously assured Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, of strict action against the accused and security arrangements.

Earlier this week, the two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani’s father’s residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, were killed in an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad.

Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

UP Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, also shared details about the case.

“Incidents like these disrupt the law and order situation and instil fear in the public, and they directly undermine the zero-tolerance policy of the UP Police and the UP Chief Minister. This incident was taken as a challenge,” the UP ADG told ANI.

The shocking incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence around 3:45 am on September 12.

The attack, claimed by gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar on social media, sent shockwaves through the community.

SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya had also assured Disha Patani’s family of safety. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

