Was Amaal Mallik Paid 162% More Than Bigg Boss Winner Gaurav Khanna? New Report Makes Shocking Claims

Gaurav Khanna has come out victorious and taken home the precious Bigg Boss 19 trophy, but an interesting report has drawn attention to a different contestant Singer-composer Amaal Mallik. Mallik, although he was the fourth runner-up in the last week, has been proclaimed by many to be the “real winner” of the show when the money aspect is taken into consideration.

The astronomical assertion indicates that the musician’s total income from his Bigg Boss travel is more than the official victor’s prize money by an unbelievable 162%.

Such a peculiar difference points out the fact that a contestant’s pre-show glamour and the time spent in the house can easily result in a much more lucrative deal than the final win itself. It raises a very interesting question on the true meaning of ‘winning’ a reality TV show.

Per-Week Remuneration Power

Amaal Mallik’s shining financial achievement was determined mainly by his week-by-week fee, which was contractually agreed upon. Gaurav Khanna, the ultimate champion of the show, was reported to receive the grand prize of ₹50 lakh, but sources say that Amaal Mallik’s fee for being a part of the show was around ₹8.75 lakh per week, which is a huge amount. If he was in the house for the full 15 weeks, Mallik’s performance fee would be about ₹1.31 crore in total.

This amount is more than double the amount received by Khanna as prize money, thus reinforcing the idea that for the already popular stars, the game is a matter of sustained presence rather than a single victory payoff.

The Grand Prize Vs. Appearance Fee Divide

The large difference between the amount of money awarded to the winner and the alleged fee paid to Mallik illustrates the primary business model of celebrity’s reality show. Gaurav Khanna’s prize of ₹50 lakh is the biggest cash incentive of the show.

On the contrary, Amaal Mallik’s total income of ₹1.31 crore indicates that his already existing fame and ability to draw audiences have allowed him to charge a very high rate, thus making his total monetary reward about 162% more than the winner’s cheque.

This scenario implies that for the most prominent personalities, the negotiated weekly fee is a lot more than the one-off prize, thereby transforming their long stay into a very successful professional engagement regardless of the final public vote.

