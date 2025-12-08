LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Become This Season’s ‘MC Stan’? Netizens Unleash Bold Verdict After Finale

Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 win sparks controversy, drawing parallels to MC Stan's disputed victory. Netizens call his success "undeserving" due to a "minimal game," favoring his Anupamaa fame over on-screen contribution. The debate pits his "dignified" approach against Farrhana Bhatt's high-drama arc, suggesting external popularity trumped house narrative.

Gaurav Khanna become this season’s ‘MC Stan’? (Pc: X)
Gaurav Khanna become this season’s ‘MC Stan’? (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 8, 2025 02:27:37 IST

Gaurav Khanna, the television actor, has the Bigg Boss 19 trophy now, yet his triumph has started a fierce debate online, and even the comparison with the controversial win of Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is being made.

Khanna, who is best remembered for his elegant representation in Anupamaa, kept his mouth shut and calmly composed most of the time, but still a big part of the audience is doubting his “minimal contribution” to the entertainment factor of the show. 

This group insists that even though there were more dramatic and actively interactive participants, Khanna’s popularity as a Colors channel face and a presumed passive game-style resulted in an “undeserving” win, which almost translates the backlash that MC Stan had to endure.

The ‘Minimal Game’ Theory

The winner’s journey is the main issue in the split Bigg Boss fanbase debate. Khanna’s method usually consisted of watching the house interactions from afar, stepping in only when absolutely necessary, and mostly staying out of the loud, aggressive disputes which are the hallmark of the show.

His backers regarded this as a showing of class and restraint, indicating that one could win with ‘dignity’. On the other hand, an outspoken section of internet users considered his lack of drama and excitement during the season others like Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik were constantly attracting the attention with high-voltage conflicts and drama no reason for him to be the ultimate winner.

The idea of a passive victor, who took the ride on outside popularity rather than house performance week after week, is the primary cause of the ‘MC Stan’ comparison.



Fan Vote Vs. Narrative Contribution

In the end, the debate came down to the popularity of the fans versus the contribution of the on-screen narrative. The statistics seemed to point towards a very close call but undoubtedly Khanna’s enormous existing fan base was the final verdict. For a lot of the audiences, in terms of pure entertainment, emotional journey, and gameplay, the season’s real winner was the runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt.



Through her unpredictable journey, she overcame an early mid-week eviction, and returned to be one of the most talked-about contestants; it was even more like the winner’s arc than the actual winner’s.

Hence, the public verdict on Khanna’s win is a divided one: a party for his devoted followers, but a strong signal for the others that the time of winning just by being ‘least controversial’ or having a strong channel backing, instead of providing continuous entertainment, is very much alive. The question that the show faced now was whether Bigg Boss was really the audience’s vote or the makers’ preferred narrative.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 2:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS