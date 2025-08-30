Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson had the rumour mill working overtime during The Naked Gun press tour, thanks to their playful, flirty appearances together.

As per TMZ, the whole “Pam + Liam” romance was just a PR move.

Was Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s romance staged?

Sources claim their publicity teams fabricated the narrative and Paramount as early as spring 2024, when the movie was still in production.

Apparently, after shooting wrapped in June 2024, Pamela and Liam didn’t even cross paths again until the media circus started up in July 2025, more than a year later.

That supposed off-screen chemistry? Manufactured. One of the more talked-about press moments had Pamela claiming she baked muffins and sourdough for Liam, with him going along for the ride in interviews.

But, according to people on the inside, this was just another part of the PR plan. No homemade baked goods, no wild Hollywood romance but just carefully scripted marketing.

It gets even less glamorous: TMZ reports that the two never even did private dinners. Whenever they sat down to eat, assistants and handlers were always around.

The Naked Gun’s Global Box Office Performance

Nearly a month since its theatrical debut, Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun has pulled in $89.1 million worldwide. That figure pu

It’s also managed to edge past some other 2025 releases like Jason Statham’s action-thriller A Working Man, the ensemble romantic comedy Materialists, and the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

With a production budget reportedly set at $42 million, The Naked Gun would need to clear about $105 million globally just to break even.

Turning a profit at this point is going to be a challenge. Still, the film is close to surpassing the worldwide total of Final Destination 2 from 2003.