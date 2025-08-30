LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth

Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s rumored romance during The Naked Gun press tour was nothing more than a PR stunt, TMZ reports. Sources claim their flirty interactions, baked-goods stories, and public outings were scripted by Paramount and publicity teams, with no real romance off-screen.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s flirty press tour was all part of a planned strategy to promote their new movie The Naked Gun (Pic Credit: Creative Commons)
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s flirty press tour was all part of a planned strategy to promote their new movie The Naked Gun (Pic Credit: Creative Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 07:36:26 IST

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson had the rumour mill working overtime during The Naked Gun press tour, thanks to their playful, flirty appearances together.

As per TMZ, the whole “Pam + Liam” romance was just a PR move. 

Was Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s romance staged? 

Sources claim their publicity teams fabricated the narrative and Paramount as early as spring 2024, when the movie was still in production.

Apparently, after shooting wrapped in June 2024, Pamela and Liam didn’t even cross paths again until the media circus started up in July 2025, more than a year later.

That supposed off-screen chemistry? Manufactured. One of the more talked-about press moments had Pamela claiming she baked muffins and sourdough for Liam, with him going along for the ride in interviews.

But, according to people on the inside, this was just another part of the PR plan. No homemade baked goods, no wild Hollywood romance but just carefully scripted marketing.

It gets even less glamorous: TMZ reports that the two never even did private dinners. Whenever they sat down to eat, assistants and handlers were always around. 

The Naked Gun’s Global Box Office Performance

Nearly a month since its theatrical debut, Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun has pulled in $89.1 million worldwide. That figure pu

It’s also managed to edge past some other 2025 releases like Jason Statham’s action-thriller A Working Man, the ensemble romantic comedy Materialists, and the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

With a production budget reportedly set at $42 million, The Naked Gun would need to clear about $105 million globally just to break even.

Turning a profit at this point is going to be a challenge. Still, the film is close to surpassing the worldwide total of Final Destination 2 from 2003. 

Tags: Liam Neesonpamela andersonThe Naked Guntrending news

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth
Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth
Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth
Was Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson’s Romance A PR Stunt To Promote The Naked Gun? Insiders Expose The Truth

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?