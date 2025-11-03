LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Was Zubeen Garg's Death Not An Accident But A Murder? Assam CM Makes Shocking Claims As He Confirms SIT Chargesheet Date

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that singer Zubeen Garg’s death was not accidental but a murder. He confirmed that the SIT probing the case will submit its chargesheet by December 8, following approval from the Home Ministry. Singapore has shared the final post-mortem and toxicology reports.

Himanta Sarma has said the police hope to file chargesheet in the case on December 8 (PHOTO: X)
Himanta Sarma has said the police hope to file chargesheet in the case on December 8 (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 3, 2025 20:41:45 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday once again alleged that singer Zubeen Garg was murdered and that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his murder would present its report in court by December 8. 

Was Zubeen Garg murdered? 

“Today, I am not saying Zubeen Garg’s death is an accident; it is a murder. We will have to submit the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg murder case before December 17. I have given the target to submit the chargesheet by December 8. We are ready,” he said.

The Assam CM also had an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Sunday in order to have the Home Ministry give the go-ahead to file a chargesheet because the crime occurred in another country.

He said that approval would be made within the following three to four days. 

In the event of any incident in another country, the Ministry of Home Affairs must approve the submission of the chargesheet. I was introduced to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, yesterday, and we are going to receive the approval soon. I believe that in coming 3-4 days the SIT will write to the MHA, we will get the approval and we will file the charge sheet on December 7, 8 or 9, Sarma said to reporters.

Singapore dispatches post-mortem report

Himanta Biswa Sarma, on November 1, informed that the Assam government received the final post-mortem and the toxicology report of the dead singer Zubeen Garg on November 1, sent by the Singapore authorities.

He said that the Singapore authority has officially submitted the final toxicology report and post-mortem report to the Assam government today.

He also vowed to even the score with Zubeen Garg who was killed in unusual circumstances sometime this year, and the case made the entire nation shocked.

“According to our officer, the final post-mortem report, the entire sea-related information and toxicology report have been sent by the Singapore government via the MLAT. Citizens are in search of justice to Zubeen Garg and we will provide it and it is 100% sure. We will present all facts on Zubeen Garg death case before the court as well as before people of the state. I am saying this confidently. Big facts and the people of Assam will know many unknown facts, Sarma said, in the SIT report.

On September 19, Zubeen Garg died in Singapore following an alleged drowning episode. The singer had been in Singapore at the Northeast India Festival.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 8:41 PM IST
Tags: Himanta Biswa Sarma latest india news Zubeen Garg

QUICK LINKS