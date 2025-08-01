Home > Entertainment > Watch Now: ‘Arabia Kadali’ Trailer Unveiled! Satya Dev And Anandhi Star In Emotional Telugu Series

The wait is over! Prime Video has dropped the trailer for Telugu series 'Arabia Kadali' unveiling high-stake survival drama. With Satya Dev and Anandhi as fishermen imprisoned abroad, battling despair and rivalry, this is going to be a perfect dose of entertainment. This emotional saga premieres on Prime Video, August 8. Watch the trailer now!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 1, 2025 18:13:21 IST

The trailer of Telugu series ‘Arabia Kadali’ was unveiled on Friday. Created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the series is produced under the banner of First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Arabia Kadali – a gripping, high-stakes drama that captures the despair of confinement, the longing to return home, and the unbreakable spirit of hope. It follows the harrowing journey of fishermen from rival villages who, after inadvertently crossing international borders, are forced to rely on each other when they find themselves imprisoned on foreign soil. As tensions mount and loyalties are tested, the series promises an emotionally gripping and intense narrative.

Directed by V. V. Surya Kumar, the survival drama features Satya Dev and Anandhi in lead roles alongside Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi, Harsh Roshan, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, Vamsi Krishna, Bharath Bhatia, Chandra Pratap Thakur, Danish Bhatt, Ravi Varma, Amith Tiwari, Nihar Pandya, and Alok Jain.
Satya Dev, who plays Badiri, shared his experience working in the show.

“Working on Arabia Kadali has been one of the most intense and fulfilling journeys of my career. The story is raw, honest, and emotionally gripping, it demanded everything from me as an actor,” said Satya. He added, “Stepping into the shoes of a character caught between hardship and sacrifice was both humbling and creatively challenging. Working with the incredible cast and crew has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I can’t wait for audiences in India and across the world experience our labour of love.” ‘Arabia Kadali’ will be out on Prime Video on August 8.

(With Inputs from ANI)

