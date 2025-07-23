LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch | Suriya 50th Birthday Special: Teaser Of Action-Packed 'Karuppu' Released By Dream Warrior Pictures

Watch | Suriya 50th Birthday Special: Teaser Of Action-Packed ‘Karuppu’ Released By Dream Warrior Pictures

On Suriya’s 50th birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Karuppu was released, showcasing him as a street fighter and lawyer. Simultaneously, Suriya 46 was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. Fans celebrate the actor’s double treat!

On his 50th birthday, Suriya gets a double treat with the teaser release of Karuppu and the launch of Suriya 46.
On his 50th birthday, Suriya gets a double treat with the teaser release of Karuppu and the launch of Suriya 46.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 23, 2025 23:03:23 IST

Tamil actor Suriya turned 50 today, and to mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Karuppu’ released the much-anticipated teaser.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production banner behind the movie, shared the teaser on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the teaser, Suriya is seen delivering high-energy action scenes choreographed by renowned stunt duo Anbariv.

Interestingly, Suriya’s character in the film is not only skilled in street fighting but also shown as a sharp lawyer, suggesting a dual-layered role that blends action and courtroom drama.

The teaser promises a visual spectacle — with grand cinematography, intense stunts, foot-tapping songs, dance sequences, and punchy dialogues.

Sharing the teaser, Dream Warrior Pictures posted:
“On this special day of celebrating @Suriya_offl Sir, we’re thrilled to present the powerful teaser of #Karuppu”

‘Karuppu’ is written and directed by RJB. The cast includes Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and others in key roles. Music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s other upcoming film, ‘Suriya 46’, was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film began its journey with a ceremonial first clap by filmmaker Trivikram. Sharing the update on X, the production team wrote:

“The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theatres Summer 2026!”

G.V. Prakash Kumar will compose the music, and the cast includes Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, with Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in important roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: Karuppu teaser releaseSuriyaSuriya birthday 2025

Watch | Suriya 50th Birthday Special: Teaser Of Action-Packed ‘Karuppu’ Released By Dream Warrior Pictures

