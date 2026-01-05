LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'We Hope You're As Excited As We Are': BTS Confirms March Comeback With New Full-Length Album

BTS will release its fifth full-length album on March 20, marking its first studio album in over six years and first major group project since 2022. Featuring 14 tracks shaped by the members’ personal experiences, the comeback follows the group’s completion of military service and comes ahead of a planned world tour.

BTS announce their fifth full-length album. (Image: X/ BTS_twt)
BTS announce their fifth full-length album. (Image: X/ BTS_twt)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 18:22:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BTS is all set to return with its fifth full-length album on March 20, a 14-track project reflecting the members’ personal thoughts and experiences, the group’s label BigHit Music announced on Monday, as per YONHAP News Agency.

The release marks the group’s first studio album in more than six years, following “Map of the Soul: 7” in February 2020, and its first new group project since the anthology album “Proof” in June 2022.

“True to their identity as artists who express themselves through music, BTS poured their efforts into capturing the essence of who they are today,” BigHit Music said, noting that the album production was the group’s primary focus through the second half of last year.

BTS concluded their military services

According to reports, besides military services, the members were also engaged in a multitude of solo projects. Following the conclusion of their military services, the artists had been hinting at new music for a while now. In a Weverse update, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, even teased a comeback as he said, “The music is coming out really well!! Everyone’s trying. Please look forward to it.”

Jungkook fuelled it further with his remark, “I think this spring will be more important than ever. So I sincerely hope you all have a safe and enjoyable spring,” as quoted by Billboard. Jung Kook, Suga, RM, V, and Jimin were discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025, months after J-Hope and Jin were discharged.

At that time, the artists, in a group statement, said, “We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year … We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.” 

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 6:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: btslatest newslatest world news

