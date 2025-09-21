"We're all so proud of you": Vismaya's loving tribute to dad Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23 in New Delhi.

Many celebrities came forward to congratulate Mohanlal on the achievement; however, the sweetest message came from his daughter, Vismaya. She expressed happiness at her dad’s achievement and called him an “incredible artist”

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a collage of the iconic roles played by the legendary actor and wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Acha..We’re all so so proud of you..for the incredible artist you are and for the incredible human you are”.

Taking to X, Big B also congratulated Mohanlal and wrote, “Mohanlal Ji I am so happy and feels great that you have received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award – a most deserved recognition! Many congratulations. I am a big fan of your work and craftsmanship…May you continue to grace us all with your unbeatable talent and continue to be a lesson to us. With immense respect and pride, I always remain a dedicated fan. Namaskar”

Film director and screenwriter Priyadarshan expressed his happiness and shared a picture with him. He posted, “Heartfelt congratulations to my dearest friend Lal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. No one deserves this recognition more. Proud to see the nation celebrate your extraordinary talent. Grateful to the Jury for recognising and honouring a most deserving legend.@mohanlal.”

The veteran star, who has worked for more than four decades in Malayalam cinema and beyond, called the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry. Speaking to ANI, Mohanlal said he views the award as something much bigger than himself.

The Drishyam actor explained that since the honour is returning to Malayalam cinema after “20 years,” it belongs to all the artists who have shaped him as an actor.

“This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life,” said Mohanlal.

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has worked in numerous films across various genres. Known primarily for his work in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. As another feather in his cap, Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025. (ANI)

