Home > Entertainment > Were Kartik Aaryan And His Rumoured Teen Girlfriend In The Same Goa Hotel Sharing Same Rooms? Insiders Clear the Air, 'The Two Stayed In…'

Were Kartik Aaryan And His Rumoured Teen Girlfriend In The Same Goa Hotel Sharing Same Rooms? Insiders Clear the Air, 'The Two Stayed In…'

Rumours linking Kartik Aaryan to an 18-year-old Lithuanian student living in the UK sparked online backlash.

Kartik Aaryan's Goa holiday has become topic of great interest ( PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Kartik Aaryan's Goa holiday has become topic of great interest ( PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 9, 2026 18:08:24 IST

Were Kartik Aaryan And His Rumoured Teen Girlfriend In The Same Goa Hotel Sharing Same Rooms? Insiders Clear the Air, ‘The Two Stayed In…’

Kartik Aaryan’s personal life is back in the spotlight. This time, people were buzzing about rumours that he’s dating an 18-year-old student from Lithuania who lives in the U.K., identified as Karina Kubiliute. 

Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured teen girlfriend row

Neither Kartik nor the girl ever said they were together, but that didn’t stop folks online from piecing things together and making the story bigger than it probably was.

Kartik hasn’t said a word about it, but the student from the U.K. set the record straight: she doesn’t know him, and they’re definitely not dating.

After she spoke up, a news portal posted an update. For those out of the loop: Kartik and the 18-year-old were both in Goa recently.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kartik and Karina didn’t actually know each other, but they did stay at the same hotel. Someone close to the situation said, “Yes, Kartik and the other guest were at Goa’s St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week,” and then made it clear, “They stayed in different rooms.”

Kartik Aaryan: ‘I’m currently single and not dating’

While everyone was speculating, an old interview with Kartik popped up again. He talked about being single. In a chat with Filmfare, he said, “I’m currently single and not dating. In the past, there was a lot of talk about my dating life, some true, some not. Back then, I was new to the idea of people linking me to others, and honestly, I didn’t pay much attention.

The media would spin stories just from a single photo, even if I’d just met someone. It felt strange, and sometimes I’d find out about my own supposed dating life from the news. After a while, I realised I had to be more careful about how I handled these situations.”

Kartik’s been linked to others before. He dated Sara Ali Khan while they were filming Love Aaj Kal in 2020. Rumours also flew about him and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sreeleela.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 6:08 PM IST
Tags: celebrity newsGoaKarina KubiliuteKartik Aaryan

