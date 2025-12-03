LIVE TV
What Is Chandrachur Singh's Ancestral Property Case? Shah Rukh Khan's Co-Star Seeks Action Against Alleged Illegal Grab In Aligarh

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has landed in a legal battle over his family’s ancestral property in Aligarh. Accusing relatives of attempting an illegal takeover, he met the District Magistrate with documents seeking intervention. His influential political and royal lineage adds weight to the case.

Chandrachur Singh (PHOTO: IMDb)
Chandrachur Singh (PHOTO: IMDb)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 3, 2025 15:08:44 IST

What Is Chandrachur Singh's Ancestral Property Case? Shah Rukh Khan's Co-Star Seeks Action Against Alleged Illegal Grab In Aligarh

Chandrachur Singh, the actor who’s shared the screen with big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, is back in the new but not for films this time.

He’s caught up in a legal fight over his family’s ancestral property. Recently, he showed up in Aligarh because of a dispute surrounding his family’s old haveli and other assets.

Chandrachur Singh In Legal Battle Over Family Haveli

According to PTI, Chandrachur says some relatives are trying to grab the property illegally. He didn’t just sit back he took his mother along and went straight to the District Magistrate’s office. 

There, he met DM Sanjeev Ranjan and handed over all the paperwork about the situation. He’s pushing for the authorities to step in and stop any illegal takeover.

A quick look at Chandrachur’s background: He really made a splash in the 1990s, acting alongside stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Tabu. Back then, everyone saw him as a fresh face with real promise someone who could go the distance in Bollywood.

About Chandrachur Singh’s family 

His family isn’t exactly ordinary, either. Chandrachur comes from a pretty influential background, with strong ties to both politics and royalty. His father, Baldev Singh, was an MLA from Khair, Uttar Pradesh.

His mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha.

He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun and then moved on to St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. Originally, he had his sights set on a civil services career and even started getting ready for the UPSC exams. But, as things turned out, acting pulled him in.

When it comes to his film work, Chandrachur got his big break in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, a romantic drama under Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL banner.

That same year, he really made people sit up and take notice with Gulzar’s Maachis. His role as a troubled militant opposite Tabu showed he had serious acting chops and won him a lot of praise.

After that, he kept busy with a string of hits like Daag: The Fire, Kya Kehna (with Preity Zinta), and Josh, where he teamed up again with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Later, he joined Tabu once more in Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 3:08 PM IST
