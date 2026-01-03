LIVE TV
What Is The 50? When Does It Premiere, Where To Watch And Who Is Likely To Participate

The 50 is a new reality competition show set to premiere on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar, promising a fresh, large-scale twist to Indian reality television. Produced by Banijay Asia and promoted as “India’s biggest reality show,” it will feature 50 contestants from entertainment and social media, with Farah Khan playing a key role, while contestant names remain unconfirmed.

Know all about the reality show The 50. (Image: Instagram/ jiohotstarreality)
Know all about the reality show The 50. (Image: Instagram/ jiohotstarreality)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 3, 2026 19:13:24 IST

What Is The 50? When Does It Premiere, Where To Watch And Who Is Likely To Participate

As Bigg Boss has just finished, the ever-growing demand for entertainment hasn’t dipped. To keep up with the public demand, a new show called The 50 has been launched. It. It is one of the most highly anticipated reality competition series set to start in India in early 2026 and promises a fresh and ambitious twist in the world of reality shows. The show is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026, and people can watch it on Colors TV as well as on JioHotstar, according to official announcements.

The format of The 50 is being promoted as an exit from traditional Indian reality television. The producers and promotional material have positioned it as a never-before kind of large-scale entertainment experience. The official promo includes Farah Khan, who plays a central role in the show, however much hasn’t been released, as a mysterious character called “The Lion” is the host of the show, and what role Farah will play is yet to be known. In the promo Farah can be seen reading from the newspaper in what appears to be the tagline of the show, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality.” Furthermore, the promo also calls the show “India’s biggest reality show”.

Who would participate in The 50?

Farah Khan herself has publicly praised the show, saying, “Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television.”

The show has been produced by Banijay Asia and is expected to bring together a large pool of 50 contestants drawn from entertainment, social media, and digital influencer spaces. A lot of rumours are going on about who the contestants would be, names like Uorfi Javed, Ankita Lokhande, Nikki Tamboli, Abhishek Bajaj, Rajat Dalal, Manisha Rani, Baseer Ali, Prince Narula, Sambhavna Seth, Fukra Insaan, Mr Faisu, and Tanya Mittal have been doing rounds on social media, however the show hasn’t confirmed any contestant yet. 

Launching in February, the show has generated a lot of buzz and has positioned itself to a potential game-changer in Indian reality TV. 

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross ₹2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 7:13 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

