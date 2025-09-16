What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s rumoured relationship with model Mahieka Sharma is trending online. Though neither confirmed the news, fans noticed Instagram interactions, matching bathrobes, and shared travel spots. Here’s everything you need to know about Mahieka Sharma’s life and career.

Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 16, 2025 15:32:01 IST

Cricket player Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma are mating, and this is the news that is so viral on the Internet and in the news. Although neither of them has denied nor confirmed the relationship, the perception of his supposed girlfriend is at a record high. 

What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and actress. She is very active on Instagram with 41.6k followers. Whereas Hardik Pandya is 31 years old. There is an age gap of 7 years between the two. 

As per reports, Mahieka attended Navy Children School, New Delhi, in the period 2014-18. Then she studied a Bachelor of Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gujarat (20182022). She was also spending a year in the US to study Community Psychology at Maryland. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ♡ mahieka!!!! ♡ (@mahiekasharma)

Mahieka Sharma’s career

The same report states that Mahieka Sharma has been featured in a few films playing minor roles. She also appeared in Into the Dusk with Orlando Von Einsiedel and was also seen in PM Narendra Modi with the title, starring Vivek Oberoi.

Mahieka Sharma has already made advertisements with such giants as Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. She has been walking or in association with some of the best designers in India, like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal.

Looking through the social media of Mahieka, it is common to find her visiting new places. She has crossed places such as, France, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand, among others, on her travel list.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s dating rumours began when a Reddit post circulated of the two at various locations. It was even possible that one of the pictures attracted attention as the number on Hardik at the jersey 33 could be seen in the photograph.

The snapshots of the two following one another on Instagram also became viral. At the same time, their followers could see them both post different photos in their Instagram Stories; however, in the same type of bathrobe.

To make the rumours more valid, Mahieka Sharma was also spotted at the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai. She was in the stands applauding Team India, and people figured Hardik as well.

Tags: hardik pandyaMahieka Sharmatrending news

RELATED News

Alia Bhatt Embraces Gemini’s ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend, Says We All Need To Hug Our Inner Child
Ratings for Emmy Awards on CBS set four-year high
Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Carol G to headline Coachella 2026
Is Daya Ben Returning To TMKOC Or Not? Disha Vakani’s Brother Reveals The Truth
Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana Trend, Here Are Prompts For Celebrity Style Polaroids!
Erasing the colonial past,creating a new history
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Craze Was Just The Start, Men’s Prompts Are Going Viral
Pradhan Sevak of Bharat: Narendra Damodardas Modi
GST 2.0: A tax Reform that Strengthens India’s Armed Forces
Seva Saptah: How Bharat Is Celebrating PM Modi’s 75th Birthday?
"We're all facing a big disaster, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Charting India’s rise to the world’s third-largest economy by 2028
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Back On Track! Sensex And Nifty End On Green; Auto, Media, And Realty Shine
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?
What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?
What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?
What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

QUICK LINKS