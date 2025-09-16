What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And His New Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma?

Cricket player Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma are mating, and this is the news that is so viral on the Internet and in the news. Although neither of them has denied nor confirmed the relationship, the perception of his supposed girlfriend is at a record high.

What Is The Age Gap Between Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and actress. She is very active on Instagram with 41.6k followers. Whereas Hardik Pandya is 31 years old. There is an age gap of 7 years between the two.

As per reports, Mahieka attended Navy Children School, New Delhi, in the period 2014-18. Then she studied a Bachelor of Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gujarat (20182022). She was also spending a year in the US to study Community Psychology at Maryland.

Mahieka Sharma’s career

The same report states that Mahieka Sharma has been featured in a few films playing minor roles. She also appeared in Into the Dusk with Orlando Von Einsiedel and was also seen in PM Narendra Modi with the title, starring Vivek Oberoi.

Mahieka Sharma has already made advertisements with such giants as Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. She has been walking or in association with some of the best designers in India, like Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal.

Looking through the social media of Mahieka, it is common to find her visiting new places. She has crossed places such as, France, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand, among others, on her travel list.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s dating rumours began when a Reddit post circulated of the two at various locations. It was even possible that one of the pictures attracted attention as the number on Hardik at the jersey 33 could be seen in the photograph.

The snapshots of the two following one another on Instagram also became viral. At the same time, their followers could see them both post different photos in their Instagram Stories; however, in the same type of bathrobe.

To make the rumours more valid, Mahieka Sharma was also spotted at the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai. She was in the stands applauding Team India, and people figured Hardik as well.