What Is The New Release Date Of Son of Sardaar 2? Ajay Devgn’s New Movie Will Now Clash With Dhadak 2 As Saiyaara Shakes Up Box-Office

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:51:35 IST

Saiyaara has completely shaken up the box office. With Ahaan Panday making his debut alongside Aneet Padda from Big Girls Don’t Cry, this romantic drama pulled in an unbelievable ₹21.25 crore on its opening day in India. That’s massive, especially for a film led by newcomers.

The numbers were so strong that the team behind Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s Son of Sardaar 2 decided to hit pause just days before their film’s scheduled release.

Son of Sardaar 2 pushes the release date

Son of Sardaar 2 was originally supposed to hit theatres on July 25. Now, it’s been bumped back to August 1. On that date, it’s set to go head-to-head with Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2, which stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The official statement from the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 kept it simple: “The laughter riot just got a new date. Son of Sardaar 2 will now release in cinemas on 1st August 2025 worldwide.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara had a shockingly strong start on July 18. The buzz around the film is very positive, and insiders expect it to do even better over the weekend. Sunday is predicted to be big, and the momentum should continue into the following week.

With Saiyaara’s performance exceeding all expectations, releasing another major film like Son of Sardaar 2 just a week later would hurt both movies at the box office.

That’s why Ajay Devgn, Jio Studios, and the rest of the team decided to delay their release and give both films some breathing room. 

Saiyaara Dominates The Box-Office

You could feel the buzz around Ahaan and Aneet the moment those trailers hit the internet—people couldn’t stop talking. Turns out, the hype was real.

Theatres were packed from the first morning, and tickets? Going fast, even with the prices creeping up. Word spread like wildfire, too. Saiyaara might not have the massive budget or star power of a classic blockbuster, but the opening numbers don’t lie: viewers are hungry for new talent and stories that actually feel honest.

What’s wild about Saiyaara’s ₹20 crore opening day is how much it says about the current movie scene. Pulling in those numbers on day one? That’s no small feat. It isn’t just about who’s in the cast or how shiny the production looks—it’s proof that with the right buzz and a story people connect with, a film can really break through.

The movie serves up genuine emotion, a bit of romantic spark, and sharp direction—clearly, that’s what folks have been waiting for. If the crowds keep showing up and critics jump on board, Saiyaara might just turn this strong start into something huge.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office Report: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Shines with ₹20 Crore Opening

Tags: ajay devgndhadak 2SaiyaaraSon of Sardaar 2

