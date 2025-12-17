‘What is the Point of Visiting Premanand Ji?’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma CRITICISED After RUDE Behaviour at Mumbai Airport | Watch Video

LIVE TV
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have found themselves at the centre of a social media debate after a video form their Mumbai airport arrival went viral. In the clip, the couple was seen walking towards their car at the Mumbai airport terminal when a young fan, identified by social media users as specially abled, appeared to approach Virat Kohli seeking a photograph.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma CRITICISED After RUDE Behaviour at Mumbai Airport. (Representative Image: X)

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have found themselves at the centre of a social media debate after a video form their Mumbai airport arrival went viral. The clip, which surfaced shortly after the couple’s visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, shows an interaction with a young fan that many online users have interpreted as dismissive. 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Criticised for Rude Behaviour 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have come under intense scrutiny on social media after a video of their rude behaviour went viral. In the clip, the couple was seen walking towards their car at the Mumbai airport terminal when a young fan, identified by social media users as specially abled, appeared to approach Virat Kohli seeking a photograph.

However, Kohli is seen moving ahead without stopping or acknowledging the request, keeping his focus on reaching the vehicle. The video soon triggered disappointment among fans, and what could have been a routine airport moment quickly turned into a topic of online criticism. 



Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Permanand Ji’s Visit 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma made a noteworthy and spiritual trip to the Vrindavan ashram of Premanad Maharaj after returning to India, which drew a lot of attention on social media. The guru gave the couple suggestions that were all about being humble, devout and seeking their work in the world as a service to something that is a lot bigger than them, and asked them to keep their feet on the ground and be humble. 



A short video from their visit was portrayed widely on social media, including Instagram, and it was the guru who was telling the famous Indian cricket player and the actress, ‘Do your work as service to God,’ and this was the advice given by Premanand Maharaj. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Virat Kohli’s actions don’t reflect the values he showed when he met Premanand Maharaj.” 

Another user commented, “What is the point of visiting Premanand Ji if one continues to carry so much ego and attitude even after leaving that place? Ignoring a disabled child who just wanted a photo is heartbreaking. Feel bad for him.” 
Other users commented, “He didn’t push to be fair. But he could have stopped to check if he was alright. “It is really shameful,disgusting,and stupid behavior of Virat Kohli with a physically challenged person, and it is,therefore, a disgrace to humanity..” 

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 11:30 AM IST
‘What is the Point of Visiting Premanand Ji?’: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma CRITICISED After RUDE Behaviour at Mumbai Airport | Watch Video

