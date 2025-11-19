LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

The movie Dhurandhar keeps on making headlines as one of the most awaited Bollywood spy thrillers through the very fact that the release is slated for December.

Ranveer Singh And R Madhavan In Dhurandhar. (Image Credit: X)
Ranveer Singh And R Madhavan In Dhurandhar. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 19, 2025 01:08:23 IST

What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

Dhurandhar, a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar featuring Ranveer Singh, has on a considerable level online speculation about the character that might be going to be played by him based on actual intelligence characters.

What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

Although the creators are only referring to the film as ‘inspired by real events,’ there is no clear answer on who specifically will be played by Ranveer. While major social platforms and fan forums, the two names that dominate the discourse are, NSA Chief Ajit Doval and Major Mohit Sharma, Para Special Forces officer. A very logical hypothesis indicates that Ranveer may be taking up the role of Major Mohit Sharma who has become well known for his brave and daring operations in Pakistan. Major Sharma was said to have got into the Islamist terror groups of Pakistan with the name ‘Iqbal’ and gained almost full trust among the militants, this is a past that goes hand in hand with one or more of the action sequences shown in the first look of Dhurandhar. In 2009, Sharma was awarded posthumously with India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra, after being killed during an operation. Besides the fact that Ranveer’s glorified, rough look and undercover situation are pointed out by fans as similar to Sharma’s real life character.

Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, another part of the speculation says that Dhurandhar might show a young Doval, possibly R Madhavan would be the one playing the mature NSA chief. The dual character concept indicates that the film is combining different narratives together, one of a covert field operative (Ranveer) and another of an intelligence strategist (Madhavan). Each of these assumptions, though very airy, has not been granted by the production as an official confirmation, thus making the story even more intriguing. The movie Dhurandhar keeps on making headlines as one of the most awaited Bollywood spy thrillers through the very fact that the release is slated for December. Further, the buzz around the film is that the speculation around it will increase as its date of release comes near.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 1:08 AM IST
QUICK LINKS