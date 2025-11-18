At the trailer presentation of the much awaited Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar, the director Aditya Dhar propounded the daring remark, the whole cast and crew were, on average, working 16 to18 hrs every day under such difficult conditions.

Did Aditya Dhar Just Take A ‘Subtle’ Swipe At Deepika Padukone During Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event? Social Media Thinks It Is…

He emphatically stated that the whole of the one and a half year period was spent with the same intense schedule and ‘not even once have people complained’ about the long hours. The director’s confession coincides with the media’s renewed interest in Deepika Padukone’s battle for the eight hour workday in Bollywood, an issue she has been vocal about in recent heated discussions. Dhar’s remarks seem to contrast sharply the atmosphere on his film set with Padukone’s call for stricter regulations on working hours. He stated that not only the top stars but every person from the movie set helpers, canvas holders, etc was wearing the complete devotion of the whole crew. He told an extremely devoted atmosphere ‘Everybody was working night and day for the film … we were doing it for 16 to18 hours day in and day out for the past one and a half years and not even once has there been a complaint from anybody.’ His words suggest that at least in this case, the long hours were met with enthusiasm rather than opposition.

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event

This contrast has provoked a more comprehensive debate around the working conditions in the film and television industry. Deepika Padukone, for example, asserts the old medical wisdom ‘8 hours daily work is sufficient for the human body and mind,’ emphasizing that burnout should not be a topic of glamour. On the contrary, the story of Dhar seems to confirm a long time rooted, conventional ‘all in’ model which is the main reason many in Bollywood still adhere to it. The discussion has also sparked reactions from the industry, with some actors, such as Pankaj Tripathi, also disclosing their experiences of working 16 to 18 hours a day. With Dhurandhar’s release date drawing near, these different opinions provide an excellent chance for the film industry to deliberate about the hard, yet, the proper way of combining passion, professionalism, and personal well being in Bollywood.

