What Really Happened To Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding? Mystery Unfolds In A Complete Timeline About The ‘Wedding Of The Season’

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Wedding Abruptly Postponed: Very Chaotic, Full Of Rumors, And Shock Everywhere!

Cricket fans, and gossip mongers, brace yourselves, what was supposed to be the wedding of the year between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal has turned into a whirlwind of chaos and whispers!

As now we all know, that hours before the pheras, the grand Sangli celebrations screeched to a halt, leaving guests, friends, and even family members scrambling for answers. You could feel the tension in the air, smiles faded, cameras paused, and everyone exchanged nervous glances.

Rumors started flying instantly: Was it a sudden health scare, a last-minute clash, or something even juicier behind the scenes? Social media exploded as fans and netizens speculated wildly. People are asking, did Smriti really postpone it herself? Did Palash’s family pressure the couple? Or is this a Bollywood-style drama unfolding in real life? Cheater groom, innocent bride, who is player of the year?

You, dear reader, are part of this unfolding saga, what do you think really caused the shock halt to the wedding? Share your theories as the story continues to unravel!

The Smriti Mandhana – Palash Muchhal Wedding Chaos: A Dramatic Timeline Unfolds

Pre-Wedding Festivities Smriti Mandhana – Palash Muchhal Begin, Friday, 21 November

The celebrations kicked off like a full Bollywood musical.

Sangeet and haldi took place at a Sangli resort, filled with colour and excitement.

Smriti and Palash performed together, smiling, glowing, and giving everyone “couple goals.”

Little did anyone know… this was the calm before the storm.

Smriti Mandhana’s Fathers’ Health Emergency Strikes, Sunday, 23 November

Morning Shock: Smriti’s father suffered a sudden heart attack at the venue. Panic spread instantly. Guests froze, staff rushed, and an ambulance arrived within minutes. The festive mood collapsed into fear and uncertainty.

Evening Update: Manager Tuhin Mishra confirmed the heartbreaking decision:

“Since Smriti is so close to her father, the wedding is indefinitely postponed.” Whispers, phone calls, and confusion filled the resort.



Emotional Strain on the Palash Muchhal’s Side

By late evening, Palash’s family quietly returned to Mumbai.

Palash himself was admitted to a Goregaon hospital due to stress and exhaustion.

His mother revealed he “cried for 4 hours” and insisted the wedding must not continue until Smriti’s father recovered.

The plot suddenly felt more dramatic than a primetime soap opera.

Requests For Privacy Amid Cheating Speculation By Palak Muchhal , Monday, 24 November

Morning: Palak Muchhal posted a statement requesting privacy for both families. But of course, public curiosity only increased.

Evening: Smriti deleted all engagement and pre-wedding posts from Instagram. Her teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues, quietly removed their celebration videos as well. The internet immediately decided something bigger was brewing.



Viral Screenshots Of Palash Muchhal Flirting Adds A New Twist , Tuesday, 25 November

Afternoon: Alleged screenshots of chats between Palash and another woman surfaced online. First shared by “Mary D’Costa” on Instagram, later spreading across Reddit. The messages hinted at a casual meet-up, vague relationship answers, and fuelled massive speculation.

Later: The Instagram account that posted the screenshots disappeared. With no clarity and emotions running high, the nation was left wondering what really happened behind the scenes.



Read More: Was It Palash Muchhal Who Postponed The Wedding First With…

Reddit Rumours, Deleted Posts & Resurfaced Exes: The Internet Spins Its Wildest Theory About Smriti Mandhana – Palash Muchhal Wedding Chaos

he internet is buzzing, and not in a cute way. A viral Reddit post, yes, the kind that sends everyone into detective mode, claims that on the wedding day itself, Palash Muchhal “ran away” to escape the chaos of cheating allegations. According to these unverified online rumours, the post even says he was allegedly involved with a choreographer. The internet, of course, is in full shock mode, wondering how something like this could happen to none other than world champion Smriti Mandhana.

Meanwhile, Smriti has wiped her Instagram clean of all wedding and engagement posts, which has only added more fuel to the already blazing gossip fire. Fans are left refreshing her page like it’s a live scoreboard.

And because drama loves company, another twist has entered the chat. Old photos and posts of Palash’s ex, Birva Shah, have suddenly resurfaced online. People are now circulating pictures and videos of his grand proposal to her, adding yet another layer of confusion, curiosity, and chaos to the ongoing saga.

But remember, these are online claims, nothing officially confirmed. Still, if you’re following the story, grab your popcorn. This plot is unfolding faster than anyone can keep up with.

Also Read: Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti