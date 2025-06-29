What Role Will Eiza González Play In The Batman II? Looks Like The Internet Has It All Figured Out

Whew, it’s finally happened—the script for The Batman Part II is in the bag. Fans have been waiting so long for this thing, it’s a miracle Twitter didn’t implode from all the speculation.

What role will Eiza González play in The Batman II?

But here’s where it gets interesting: Eiza González, who you might remember from 3 Body Problem or Alita: Battle Angel, popped up in the conversation by liking Matt Reeves’ Instagram post about the finished script.

Now, if that’s not enough to set rumour mills spinning, Reeves is apparently following González on Instagram. That’s curious because, aside from a bunch of design accounts, the only actors he follows are folks tied to The Batman.

Remember, González was a frontrunner for Selina Kyle before Zoë Kravitz landed the role, and she’s been pretty open about how gutted she was not to get it. Maybe Reeves saw something in her audition he can’t quite let go of. Are we about to see her pop up in the sequel? Wouldn’t rule it out.

Eiza González liked the post about ‘THE BATMAN 2’ script on Instagram. Matt Reeves followed her a few days ago and he only follows actors involved in The Batman. Could she have a role in The Batman 2? 👀 pic.twitter.com/APa0QY4mET — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) June 28, 2025

Matt Reeves started following Eiza Gonzalez on Instagram 👀

She was a finalist for the role of Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xrvkh8Q7bw — Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) June 25, 2025

If Eiza González is in The Batman 2 I *so* hope she’s playing Renée Montoya.

That’d be flawless casting. https://t.co/4Kupxzv2ln pic.twitter.com/tioeuA78P5 — Richard (@RichardOcelot) June 28, 2025

James Gunn reacts to The Batman II script completion

Meanwhile, DC Studios’ co-chair, James Gunn, couldn’t help but comment on the script’s completion. There was all this chatter about when Reeves would hand it in, and Gunn cleared the air—said it was due in June. Reeves delivered three days early. Not too shabby.

Production is now looking like it’ll kick off late 2025, so don’t expect to see this thing hit theatres until October 1, 2027. That’s a full year delay from the original plan, so, yeah, more waiting.

As for what’s actually in the script? Total lockdown. Reeves wants this to be a trilogy, ignoring any TV spinoffs, and he’s teased that the sequel will deal with the chaos after the big flood at the end of the first movie. Gotham’s still a mess, basically.

The Batman II Cast

Robert Pattinson’s back as Bruce Wayne—no surprise there. Zoë Kravitz will return as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano’s back as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin isn’t going anywhere.

Barry Keoghan, who briefly showed up as the Joker, is rumored to have a bigger role this time, though nobody’s confirmed anything.

Reeves will direct the movie, sticking with the gritty, psychological vibe that made the first movie stand out. With the script finished and Gunn’s approval pending, casting news should be coming soon.

Robert Pattinson is currently busy filming Dune: Messiah before jumps right into The Batman Part II.

