Home > Entertainment > When Dharmendra Revealed How He Helped Amitabh Bachchan Get Jai's Role In Sholay: "Socha Chalo Bechare Ko De Do"

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at 89, leaving fans and the film industry in mourning. The actor had recently been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. Family, including Hema Malini and Esha Deol, paid their respects at the crematorium on Monday.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra dies at 89; family mourns, remembered for iconic roles including Sholay alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 24, 2025 14:23:28 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. The news comes two weeks after he was brought home from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to ill health. On Monday afternoon, Dharmendra’s family, including his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, were spotted by the media outside the crematorium. The actor had been recuperating at home following his discharge last week.

Dharmendra’s Bollywood Career

Dharmendra’s contribution to Bollywood spans decades, with his performances leaving an indelible mark on Indian audiences. Among his many films, Sholay continues to stand as one of the most legendary works in Indian cinema. The on-screen chemistry between Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, who played the iconic roles of Veeru and Jai, remains one of the most celebrated partnerships in Bollywood history.

Also Read: Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Few may know that the role of Jai was originally intended for Shatrughan Sinha. However, a combination of circumstances led to Amitabh Bachchan landing the part, with Dharmendra playing a key role behind the scenes.

In a 2018 appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Dharmendra confirmed his involvement, “I’ve never spoken about this, but since Amitabh has started saying that I helped him get the role, I’ll say it: yes, I did help him get the role. He used to come to me… But originally, the role was going to go to Shatrughan Sinha.”

He added humorously, responding to Shatrughan’s question about why he suggested Amitabh’s name, “Yaar, kuch samajh nahi aata, woh pehle aaya, socha chalo bechare ko de do (I don’t know, since he came to me first I thought the poor guy should get it).”

What Shatrughan Sinha Said About The Sholay Cast

Shatrughan Sinha later addressed the matter during his appearance on Indian Idol 12, “During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, got such a big break.”

Also Read: Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 2:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS