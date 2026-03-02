Who Is Ammy Virk? Vicky Kaushal’s Co-Star Pens Emotional Note, Reveals His Wife And Six-Year-Old Are Stuck In UAE Amid Iran War: ‘Papa, I Will Hide Under My Bed…’

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk is living through a nightmare right now. His wife and six-year-old daughter are stuck in the UAE as the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran keeps getting worse.

Ammy Virk’s wife and daughter stuck in the UAE

On Monday, Ammy poured his heart out on Instagram, saying he’s completely heartbroken. No matter how strong he tries to be, the worry just doesn’t let up.

Because of all this chaos, flights are delayed or cancelled, and airspace restrictions have thrown international travel into disarray. Ordinary people and celebrities alike are stranded, watching the headlines and just hoping for good news.

Ammy’s post was raw and emotional. He wrote about how heavy everything feels, knowing his wife and little girl are far away from him right now.

He shared a message from his daughter: “Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens. I’m a strong girl, Papa, don’t worry.” That’s not something any father ever wants to hear from his child. Every fresh news update hits home, and it’s a reminder that, behind all the fame, these are just families trying to keep it together.

He also said his prayers are with every family facing the same fear and anxiety. Ammy thanked the UAE authorities for working around the clock to keep people safe, and said he’s grateful for their efforts.

He ended his note with a plea for peace and safety for everyone caught up in this crisis, hoping this tense chapter ends soon and families can finally breathe easy again.

Who is Ammy Virk?

Ammy Virk, whose full name is Amninderpal Singh Virk, was born on May 11, 1992. He’s an Indian singer, actor, and producer who’s made a real name for himself in Punjabi music and movies.

He kicked off his singing career in 2012 with “Chandigarh Diyan Kudiyan,” but songs like “Qismat,” “Hath Chumme,” and “Regret” really put him on the map.

On the acting side, people first noticed him in the Punjabi film Angrej. After that, he landed big roles in hits like Qismat and even made his Bollywood debut in 83. These days, a lot of people see him as one of the top stars in Punjabi entertainment.

Celebs stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Ammy isn’t the only one facing this ordeal. Other Indian stars and their loved ones—like Ajith Kumar, Esha Gupta, and Sreeja Konidela (Chiranjeevi’s daughter) are also stuck in Dubai with their kids.

This whole mess started on February 28, when Israel and the US launched an attack in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other top officials.

Iran hit back with missile and drone strikes all across the Middle East, even targeting Dubai, a city that’s home to so many Indians and celebrities, and a favourite spot for travellers.

The situation just keeps getting more tense, and right now, all anyone can do is hope for things to calm down soon.

