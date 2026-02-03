Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Indian automobile YouTuber Arun Panwar, who has over 2.4 million subscribers, has come under intense public scrutiny after a video surfaced allegedly showing him receiving ₹71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold during his wedding. The exchange was reportedly described as a “daan” (gift), but large sections of social media users have condemned it as a clear case of dowry.

The video’s circulation has sparked widespread outrage online, reigniting debate around dowry practices in modern India.

‘Daan’ or Dowry? Social Media Rejects the Distinction Made By Arun Panwar

At the centre of the controversy is the distinction being drawn between voluntary gifts and dowry during the marriage of Arun Panwar, a practice prohibited under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. While some have argued that the cash and gold were given willingly, critics insist that renaming dowry as “daan” or “gifts” is a long-standing social loophole used to legitimise an illegal practice.

Many online users have pointed out that such rebranding allows dowry to continue unchecked while avoiding social stigma.

Public Outrage Grows as Video From Arun Panwar’s Marriage Sparks Calls for Action

Following the video going viral, the marriage of Arun Panwar, social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with users questioning both the legality and morality of the transaction. Several demanded legal action against those involved.

Meet YouTuber Arun Panwar. > bro earn 20 – 25 lakh per month from YouTube.

> Still bro take dowry in the name of “Daan” from her family 🤣

>Bro get 71 lakh rupee cash & “21 Tola” Gold. pic.twitter.com/rRlMjA6S3L — Sumit (@beingsumit01) January 31, 2026

“This disease is still running in 2026 even in elites. This inspires the lower class and they come to think they too are worthy. Never saw any protests as this disease is deep instilled in them and it will be the reason why they don’t marry anymore,” one user wrote.

Another user questioned the lack of legal consequences, asking, “If this video is out, why aren’t the groom and his family arrested yet?”

A third comment focused on the bride’s background and expressed concern over the implications. “Because it’s ‘culture’. The sorry part is that his wife is an accomplished surgeon. If educated people like her pave way to such disgusting practices, then there’s nothing more to say. I hope he doesn’t torture her later on for even more ‘gifts’.”

Who Is Arun Panwar

Arun Panwar is a well-known digital content creator whose YouTube channel focuses primarily on automobiles. His content includes reviews, recommendations, off-roading experiences, detailing, and hands-on work with large cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles. Over the years, this content has helped him amass a subscriber base of over 2.4 million.

How Much Does Arun Panwar Earn?

The controversy has intensified due to Panwar’s financial standing. According to reports, Arun Panwar earns between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh per month through his YouTube channel. With more than 2.4 million subscribers, he has built a strong social media presence and is widely considered financially successful.

This has led many to question why someone with such earnings would accept a substantial amount of cash and gold at his wedding. The perception that a high-earning public figure would participate in such a practice has added to public anger and disbelief.

Despite the growing backlash, Arun Panwar has not issued any public response to the allegations so far. His silence has further intensified online speculation and criticism.

