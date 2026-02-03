LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest donald trump india-us Epstein files elon musk 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak epstein files latest
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Indian automobile YouTuber Arun Panwar is facing sharp backlash after a viral video allegedly showed ₹71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold exchanged at his wedding. Described as “daan” by some, critics say the visuals point to dowry - illegal under Indian law.

Arun Panwar dowry row erupts after viral wedding video shows ₹71 lakh cash, 21 tola gold. Photos : X.
Arun Panwar dowry row erupts after viral wedding video shows ₹71 lakh cash, 21 tola gold. Photos : X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 3, 2026 08:21:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Indian automobile YouTuber Arun Panwar, who has over 2.4 million subscribers, has come under intense public scrutiny after a video surfaced allegedly showing him receiving ₹71 lakh in cash and 21 tola of gold during his wedding. The exchange was reportedly described as a “daan” (gift), but large sections of social media users have condemned it as a clear case of dowry.

You Might Be Interested In

The video’s circulation has sparked widespread outrage online, reigniting debate around dowry practices in modern India.

‘Daan’ or Dowry? Social Media Rejects the Distinction Made By Arun Panwar

At the centre of the controversy is the distinction being drawn between voluntary gifts and dowry during the marriage of Arun Panwar, a practice prohibited under the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. While some have argued that the cash and gold were given willingly, critics insist that renaming dowry as “daan” or “gifts” is a long-standing social loophole used to legitimise an illegal practice.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

Many online users have pointed out that such rebranding allows dowry to continue unchecked while avoiding social stigma.

Public Outrage Grows as Video From Arun Panwar’s Marriage Sparks Calls for Action

Following the video going viral, the marriage of Arun Panwar, social media platforms were flooded with criticism, with users questioning both the legality and morality of the transaction. Several demanded legal action against those involved.

“This disease is still running in 2026 even in elites. This inspires the lower class and they come to think they too are worthy. Never saw any protests as this disease is deep instilled in them and it will be the reason why they don’t marry anymore,” one user wrote.

Another user questioned the lack of legal consequences, asking, “If this video is out, why aren’t the groom and his family arrested yet?”

A third comment focused on the bride’s background and expressed concern over the implications. “Because it’s ‘culture’. The sorry part is that his wife is an accomplished surgeon. If educated people like her pave way to such disgusting practices, then there’s nothing more to say. I hope he doesn’t torture her later on for even more ‘gifts’.”

Who Is Arun Panwar 

Arun Panwar is a well-known digital content creator whose YouTube channel focuses primarily on automobiles. His content includes reviews, recommendations, off-roading experiences, detailing, and hands-on work with large cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles. Over the years, this content has helped him amass a subscriber base of over 2.4 million.

How Much Does Arun Panwar Earn?

The controversy has intensified due to Panwar’s financial standing. According to reports, Arun Panwar earns between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh per month through his YouTube channel. With more than 2.4 million subscribers, he has built a strong social media presence and is widely considered financially successful.

This has led many to question why someone with such earnings would accept a substantial amount of cash and gold at his wedding. The perception that a high-earning public figure would participate in such a practice has added to public anger and disbelief.

Despite the growing backlash, Arun Panwar has not issued any public response to the allegations so far. His silence has further intensified online speculation and criticism.

Also Read: What’s Brewing Between Elon Musk and Christopher Nolan? ‘Fair-Skinned’ Debate Over Helen of Troy Casting Sparks Online Battle; The Odyssey Controversy Explained

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 8:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arun Panwardowrymarriageyoutuber

RELATED News

US President Trump Dials PM Modi Amid Trade Tensions, U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor Says ‘Stay Tuned’

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

Who Is Marta Alicia Ramirez Veliz? Trump Administration Sues Undocumented Virginia Immigrant, Seeks Nearly $1 Million Fine For Failing To Self-Deport

Watch: Obscene Gestures, Blowing Kisses: Noida Men Chase Family Car; 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral, Netizens Say ‘It’s Simple in UP Nowadays’

LATEST NEWS

What Is Shaping the Stock Market Today? 3 Overnight Changes: Trump’s Tariff Pause and India–US Deal Spark Global Market Cheer

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

What Is Project Vault? Can Donald Trump’s $12 Billion Mineral Stockpile Finally Shield America From Dependence On China – Know Here

India Leaps Past China, Bangladesh, Pakistan: US Slashes Tariffs To 18% After Historic Trade Deal – Is New Delhi Now Asia’s Top Export Winner?

Nashua Gas Explosion Horror: Gas Leak Sparks Massive Explosion At 440 Amherst Street As Three Firefighters Are Injured, Four Still Missing – Watch

Fueling Nightmare At Kennedy Space Center: NASA Scrambles As Hydrogen Leak Disrupts Artemis II Moon Rocket Test

Epstein Files Disaster: Justice Department Pulls Thousands Of Documents After Survivors’ Names Accidentally Exposed – ‘A Betrayal,’ Say Victims

Markets On Fire: Did The India-US Trade Deal Just Trigger An 800-Point GIFT Nifty Explosion?

LinkedIn Co-Founder Vs X Owner: Elon Musk Drops Email Bombshell, Accuses Reid Hoffman Of Epstein Island Visit -Former PayPal Ally Hits Back Hard

‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral
Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral
Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral
Who Is Arun Panwar? YouTuber Earning Lakhs Monthly Accused Of Taking ₹71 Lakh Cash, 21 Tola Gold As Dowry, Calls It ‘Daan’, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS