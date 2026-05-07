LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 bill gates instagram baba vanga upsc Bindu Krishna Cherian Philip Dalal Street news BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

The internet has been sharply divided over Bhavitha Mandava’s Met Gala appearance. Some users criticised Chanel for giving the Indian model a minimal look while others called it one of the smartest fashion statements of the night.

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans (Photo: X)
Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans (Photo: X)

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 17:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans
Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has become one of the most talked-about names after the Met Gala 2026. This is not because she wore an extravagant couture gown but it was her deceptively simple ‘jeans and top’ Chanel look that sparked massive debate, divided fashion critics and sent social media into meltdown.

Why is Bhavitha Mandava going viral?

Bhavitha Mandava walked the Met Gala carpet in a custom Chanel ensemble that looked like casual denim jeans paired with a zip-up sweater top. But the outfit was actually crafted entirely from luxury muslin and silk materials designed to mimic denim, a trompe-l’oeil illusion by Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy.
 
The look immediately triggered reactions on social media, with many users questioning why one of the few Indian faces at fashion’s biggest night appeared ‘underdressed’ compared to other celebrities dripping in couture drama. Others defended the styling and argued that the outfit carried deeper artistic and emotional significance.
 
What made the outfit special was its emotional callback to the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in New York. It was the same runway where Bhavitha became the first Indian woman to open a Chanel show. The subway-inspired outfit also referenced her own discovery story, as the Indian-origin model was reportedly scouted while riding the New York subway as a student.

What Bhavitha Mandava told British Vogue

Speaking to British Vogue about the outfit and its significance, Bhavitha said, “I had to pause when I saw the sketch, because that subway show was already one of the most significant nights of my career.” 
 
She added, “Turning it into something reimagined for the Met felt like carrying that memory forward, but in a more elevated way that still respects the original spirit and the theme of the evening.” 
 
The outfit reportedly took nearly 250 hours to create.

Social media reactions: ‘Chanel did her dirty’ vs ‘quiet luxury genius’

The internet has been sharply divided over Bhavitha’s Met Gala appearance. Some users criticised Chanel for giving the Indian model a minimal look while others called it one of the smartest fashion statements of the night.
 
A few reactions circulating on X included:
 
“‘My self worth is not attached to your MET Gala standards or identities’, is the real statement being made here.” 
 



 
“Bhavitha Mandava wearing ‘jeans’ to the Met Gala and still making everyone talk? That’s fashion power.”
 
“Chanel really said anti-glam and gave Bhavitha the most debated look of the night.”
 
“People mocking the outfit don’t realise it’s couture pretending to be ordinary.”
 
“Not everyone has to wear wings and crystals. Bhavitha Mandava’s look had a story.”
 



 
Some users, however, were harsher:
 
“Why did Chanel style her like she was headed to class?”
 
“The internet calling this ‘basic’ proves subtle fashion always gets misunderstood.”

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava?

Born in Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava studied architecture before moving to New York University for higher studies in integrated design and media. Her life changed after she was reportedly discovered at a subway station in New York in 2024.
 
Her rise in fashion has been meteoric. She walked for major luxury labels including Chanel, Dior and Bottega Veneta before making history as the first Indian woman to open Chanel’s prestigious Metiers d’Art runway show in 2025. She later became Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador and also landed the cover of British Vogue.
 
Now, after the Met Gala, Bhavitha Mandava has become far more than just another runway model. She is officially fashion’s newest viral talking point.
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhavitha MandavachanelentertainmenthollywoodMet Gala 2026

RELATED News

Didn’t Get The Met Gala Invite? Create Your Own Dazzling Red Carpet Look Using This ChatGPT Prompt

Was Anil Kapoor At The Met Gala 2026? AI Avatar Of Majnu Bhai Crashes The Red Carpet, Sending The Internet Into Meltdown As Netizens Say, ‘That Painting Is…

Citadel Season 2 X Review: Priyanka Chopra Wins Praise, But Internet Says ‘Bilkul Bina Rice Ki Biryani’

Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 6: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama Holds Strong Amid Midweek Slowdown

LATEST NEWS

Horoscope Tomorrow 8 May 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Chandranath Rath Killed Because I Defeated Mamata Banerjee: Suvendu Adhikari on Aide’s Murder

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 Released at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Kerala Class 11 Exam Scorecards, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Did Bill Gates Predict Hantavirus? ‘Next Pandemic Could Be More Severe’ Claim Goes Viral | Watch

Will LSG Be Knocked Out If RCB Win Today IPL 2026 Match? Explained

Must Read Books: 12 Books That Decode Human Behaviour Better Than Social Media Top Books Every Reader Should Explore

From Virat Kohli To Kylie Jenner, Why Everyone Is Losing Followers On Instagram? Meta Deletes Millions Of Accounts

Will Suvendu Adhikari Be The Next West Bengal Chief Minister? Check Top Contenders For Deputy CM Posts

Watch: Bihar Cabinet Event Takes Awkward Turn As Nitish Kumar Briefly Moves Towards CM Samrat Chaudhary’s Seat

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans
Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans
Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans
Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

QUICK LINKS