Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? Indian Chanel Model’s Viral ‘Jeans’ Look Divides Met Gala 2026 Fans

Why is Bhavitha Mandava going viral?
What Bhavitha Mandava told British Vogue
Social media reactions: ‘Chanel did her dirty’ vs ‘quiet luxury genius’
People think that the MET Gala did a number on Bhavita Mandava, making her wear the most causal jeans and top.
But the real hero here is Bhavita, who is trolling the whole of the MET Gala and all the celebs who are screaming for attention.
She is casually walking around in a… https://t.co/ttabsusO66
— Kamya | temples + ecology | ॐ नमः शिवाय (@iamkamyabuch) May 6, 2026
There’s controversy regarding Model Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel #MetGala look. Thoughts? 💭
In context & next to the rest of the Chanel attendees, she does look out of place, and many feel as if her Couture “jeans look” was severely underdressed & purposefully intended to… pic.twitter.com/simeezFRNU
— LEGENDARY LADE! 🇳🇬 (@LegendaryLade) May 6, 2026
Who Is Bhavitha Mandava?
With a decade of experience in journalism, I began my career covering politics before expanding into video storytelling, and eventually specialising in entertainment and lifestyle. A Kolkata soul with a boarding pass always ready, I report, travel, and taste my way through culture — one headline at a time.