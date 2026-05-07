Citadel Season 2 X Review: Priyanka Chopra Wins Praise, But Internet Says ‘Bilkul Bina Rice Ki Biryani’

Citadel Season 2 Review: Priyanka Chopra has been ruling hearts with her power-packed role as Nadia Sinh in Citadel Season 2. The much-awaited second installment of the spy-action show returned after three years on Prime Video. Citadel 2, which also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, premiered globally on May 6. Soon, it became a talking point on social media. Fans and admirers of the global icon rallied to X and shared their reviews. While many fans praised the scale, action, and Priyanka’s performance, others felt the series lacked emotional depth and a gripping storyline.

Soon after the release, viewers flooded X with mixed reactions. One user wrote, “Citadel Season 2 Review | Yeh Spy Series Itni Khali Kyu Lagti Hai? ‘Yeh season bilkul bina rice ki biryani jaisa laga…’ Citadel Season 2 mein action, scale aur visuals toh kaafi bade hain. BUT… woh asli excitement aur emotional connect missing feel hota hai. Sab kuch expensive lagta hai… lekin andar se thoda empty bhi.”

Another disappointed viewer shared, “#Citadel2 fails to impress with a dull storyline, weak suspense, and outdated plot. While #PriyankaChopra shines brilliantly, Mason Kane and Bernard Orlick deliver solid performances. Overall, the series feels slow and may test viewers’ patience. Not recommended for thriller fans.”

However, several fans couldn’t stop praising Priyanka Chopra’s screen presence. One admirer posted, “Global Superstar #PriyankaChopra is as usual just fabulous in #Citadel Season 2, I hope @PrimeVideo does make a Season 3.”

A harsher review on X read, “It goes full throttle, slams on the brakes, and then stumbles around cluelessly after three or four episodes, not knowing where it’s headed. Like it was churning out sizzling action scenes with no substance… If there’s literally nothing else to watch, sure, you could give it a shot and then forget about it.”

Citadel Cast And Plot

Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil, Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh as they navigate global conspiracies, betrayal and dangerous missions involving the powerful spy agency Citadel. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings in key roles.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Commitments

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup ahead. The actress will next be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also gearing up for The Bluff and reportedly has multiple international and Bollywood projects in the pipeline.

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