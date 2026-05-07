Citadel Season 2 X Review: Priyanka Chopra Wins Praise, But Internet Says ‘Bilkul Bina Rice Ki Biryani’

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With a decade of experience in journalism, I began my career covering politics before expanding into video storytelling, and eventually specialising in entertainment and lifestyle. A Kolkata soul with a boarding pass always ready, I report, travel, and taste my way through culture — one headline at a time.