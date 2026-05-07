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Home > Entertainment News > Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

The song Dabidi Dibidi from Urvashi Rautela's Daaku Maharaaj sparked major controversy after its release, drawing heavy criticism on social media.

Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:37 IST

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Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy
Urvashi Rautela needs no introduction. The actress, who has often been vocal about issues happening around, hogged headlines recently after the trailer launch of Inspector Avinash Season 2. She has now opened up about about working with Telugu icon and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and addressed the discussions over the controversial viral moments from their film Daaku Maharaaj and the song Dabidi Dibidi.
 
In an interview to Radio Nasha, Urvashi Rautela revealed that the controversy surrounding her film Daaku Maharaaj with Nandamuri Balakrishna gradually escalated and gained momentum across social media. She said, “I don’t know… sometimes it’s like one thing leads to another thing, then third thing, fourth thing… it was like that.”
 
Urvashi talked about working with with Balakrishna and mentioned, “It was definitely really, really amazing and if you watch the film, do watch our action sequences also… that is really kick.” The former beauty queen called herself lucky to have worked with him.

Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike’

The South legend has many a time found himself in the limelight over viral videos that showed him throwing or push away phones of fans from the crowd. On this, Urvashi stated, “Yeah, many times I’ve seen… and it always used to be like… it used to be fun watching all this.” The actress added, “They also love it… they are also happy… you won’t imagine.”
 
Calling the actor ‘very childlike and very fun-loving’, Urvashi Rautela added that he is very energetic and easy to talk to on sets as against his aggressive image on screen. Recalling a personal memory, she asserted that Balakrishna was the first one to wish her on Valentine’s Day. “Last year on Valentine’s Day, Balakrishna garu was the first person who wished me,” she noted.
 

What Was The Row Surrounding Dabidi Dibidi Song?

 
The song Dabidi Dibidi from the movie Daaku Maharaaj sparked major controversy after its release, drawing heavy criticism on social media. Many users pointed out the significant age gap between 30-year-old Urvashi Rautela and 64-year-old Nandamuri Balakrishna. Some others slammed the track’s choreography, with several calling it ‘vulgar’ and inappropriate.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 Storyline And Cast

The trailer of Urvashi’s upcoming series starring Randeep Hooda was released on Wednesday. Randeep returns as the fearless cop in Season 2 in the gritty crime thriller created by writer-director Neeraj Pathak.
 
Inspired by real-life incidents and based on the journey of former Uttar Pradesh super cop Avinash Mishra, the series revisits the underworld of crime and law enforcement in the late 1990s.
 
Other than Randeep and Urvashi, the show boasts a power-packed ensemble featuring Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot and Freddy Daruwala.
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Tags: Bollywoodentertainmentnandamuri balakrishnaurvashi rautela

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Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

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Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

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Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy
Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy
Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy
Urvashi Rautela Calls Nandamuri Balakrishna ‘Childlike And Fun-Loving’, Addresses Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

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