Home > Entertainment > Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer's Breakup With Boyfriend Udit Rajput Sparks Viral Buzz

Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer’s Breakup With Boyfriend Udit Rajput Sparks Viral Buzz

Deeksha Gulati is a well-known influencer known for her reels and a hook line, “Namaste Ji”. She found herself in the news for the wrong reasons after an emotional Instagram Live session during which she accused her boyfriend, also an influencer, Udit Rajput, of infidelity with another woman.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Last updated: January 13, 2026 17:38:30 IST

Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer’s Breakup With Boyfriend Udit Rajput Sparks Viral Buzz

Deeksha Gulati is a well-known Indian Instagram influencer who posts mainly on fashion, lifestyle, dance, and fitness. She came into the limelight with her “Namaste Ji” greeting, which became her trademark, and then she went on to accumulate a huge fanbase through viral clips and joining forces with other influencers.​

A Controversial Breakup that Went Viral

Deeksha found herself in the news for the wrong reasons after an emotional Instagram Live session during which she accused her boyfriend, also an influencer, Udit Rajput, of infidelity with another woman. With tears rolling down her cheeks, she revealed intimate details of their bond, which included the betrayal and discussion of marriage. The whole thing created a stir on social media, with people engaging in debates all over the place.​

After being criticized and ultimately trolled, she released a message asking the public to avoid harassing her or Udit, trying to not only end the issue but also bring back the harmony that was lost in the first place.​

Education

Deeksha’s journey as a graduate to an influencer might have included a Master’s degree. However, one profile does not elaborate on her educational qualifications. Besides the influencer work, a LinkedIn entry associates her with Kunskapsskolan, an Indian school for painting, which is a reflection of her artistic side. The specific names of the schools and colleges attended remain largely undisclosed or publicized as “to be updated” in the biographies. 

Career and Personal Life

Deeksha, who was born in 1999 in Delhi, India (she is also known as Noor Arora or Diksha Gulati), is a professional model, dancer, and influencer who has gained over 200K followers on her Instagram account. She posts about outfits, gives product reviews, and makes fun reels while dreaming of acting and modeling professionally.​

 

Her art mixes beauty, fitness, and her daring personality, which gains her a lot of engagement on Snapchat and YouTube, too, where the audience has a high tolerance for such content.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Tags: breakup newsdeeksha accused boyfriend uditdeeksha gulatidisha patani breakup newsinfluencer personal lifeinstagram influencerudit rajput

Who Is Deeksha Gulati? Instagram Influencer’s Breakup With Boyfriend Udit Rajput Sparks Viral Buzz

