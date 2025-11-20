LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Deepak Chahar And How His Unexpected Arrival For Sister Malti Chahar Shakes Bigg Boss 19 Family Week?

Cricketer Deepak Chahar is creating buzz as reports suggest he may enter Bigg Boss 19 to support his sister Malti Chahar. His surprising cameo could boost her emotional journey, add drama, and offer fans a rare glimpse into their sibling bond inside the reality show.

Who Is Deepak Chahar and Why His Bigg Boss 19 Entry for Sister Malti Is Making Headlines (Pc: X)
Who Is Deepak Chahar and Why His Bigg Boss 19 Entry for Sister Malti Is Making Headlines (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 20, 2025 19:35:15 IST

Indian cricket is very much interesting, not only because of the exciting sixes and wickets but also the rumors about a major player moving from the cricket field to the luxurious sets of a popular reality show. 

The young and gifted bowler Deepak Chahar is reported to be the one who will make his way into the famous house soon, but not as a contestant, rather as a supporter of his sister Malti Chahar. The news has set off a commotion among the fans and the press who are all attempting to guess what his role would be in the already inflamed atmosphere.

Chahar’s Family Connection

Deepak Chahar is a much-discussed figure thanks to his wonderful white-ball abilities, particularly when it comes to swinging the new ball and performing at crucial death-over times. But being a star cricketer does not keep him away from the limelight as he is seen as the face of his family’s celebrity lifestyle on social media. His sister, Malti Chahar, is a familiar name now.

Malti, a hopeful actress, and a famous social media influencer, has gained a lot of followers and is rumored to be in the show as a contestant. If Deepak, who is the main character in his family’s public persona, would go into the house, even for a short time, it would mean having a strong family-based support system, thus adding up the emotional aspect and the draw of viewers considerably. It’s a strategic move that uses the tremendous appeal of a national sports icon to elevate the relative’s profile and influence in the game.

Leveraging Stardom for Sister’s Stint

The idea of a famous relative making a cameo appearance has always been a good way to add new drama and secure higher ratings for reality shows. The case of Deepak Chahar would be one of the most significant examples of this tactic. His being there, even as a guest for one day or one week, would give an unrivaled spotlight to Malti’s journey right away.

The spotlight would, of course, be on the two of them as brothers and sisters, and the audience would get a very rare and uncut glimpse of the private life of a professional cricket player.

The showrunners made a smart and tactical move by using the influence of celebrities in a very clever and deliberate way, thereby guaranteeing huge audience participation. It means a lot to Deepak; he is very clearly and loudly supporting his sister by using his fame which is a very big and important factor in her dream of being the winner.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 7:35 PM IST
