Home > Entertainment > Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

Monalisa Bhosle, the viral “Kumbh Mela girl,” married her Muslim boyfriend Farman Khan in Thiruvananthapuram after seeking police protection amid opposition from her father over their interfaith relationship.

Monalisa 'kumbh girl' marries Farman khan (Images: X)
Monalisa 'kumbh girl' marries Farman khan (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 11, 2026 19:34:05 IST

Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan, her partner who she has been reportedly in a relationship with for six months. Farman Khan is from Maharashtra. The couple faced tough resistance from Monalisa’s father who opposed the inter-faith relationship. 

Monalisa became famous during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. She is popularly known as the “Kumbh Mela girl,” and has tied the knot with her Muslim boyfriend Farman Khan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. However, the couple’s interfaith relationship has also triggered tension with her family, forcing them to seek police assistance before the marriage.

Monalisa Seeks Police Help

According to reports, the couple approached the Thampanoor Police Station seeking protection after Monalisa alleged that her father, Vijay Singh Bhosle, was pressuring her to marry someone else. According to police officials, the issue involved a forced marriage proposal, and Monalisa asked for intervention as her father continued to insist she marry a man of his choice. Police said no case was registered because there were no allegations of physical abuse.

Authorities reviewed the situation and confirmed that Monalisa is 18 years old. They said that she is legally free to choose her partner and marry whom she wants. Police also informed her father about this and clarified that she has the legal right to make her own decisions.

Monalisa Married Farman In Presence Of Several Political Leaders

Despite the tension, Monalisa and Farman went ahead with their plans and tied the knot at the Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Several political leaders attended the ceremony, including V Sivankutty, M V Govindan, and A A Rahim. Speaking at the venue, Rahim said the marriage reflected Kerala’s spirit of harmony and added that the Indian Constitution allows people from different religions to marry. He said they had come to join the couple in celebration.

Monalisa later told the media she was happy and said the couple chose Kerala for their wedding because they liked the state. Farman also spoke about their relationship, saying, “Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years. I am also an actor.”

Monalisa Kumbh Mela Fame

Monalisa first became famous during the Kumbh Mela when videos of her selling garlands and bangles went viral on social media. Her distinctive amber eyes and natural charm quickly made her an internet sensation.

She is currently in Kerala for the shooting of the Malayalam film Nagamma, directed by P Binu Varghese and produced by Jeeli George, with filming taking place in Poovar. Earlier, filmmaker Saroj Mishra had offered her a role in the film The Diary of Manipur, which also marked her entry into acting.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:32 PM IST
Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

