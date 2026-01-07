LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

Deepika Padukone’s longtime personal bodyguard is Jalauddin Shaikh, often referred to as Jalal. He has been a part of her security team for over a decade and is considered a close confidant.

Deepika Padukone’s longtime personal bodyguard is Jalauddin Shaikh, often referred to as Jalal. (Photo: jalaluddinshaikh212)
Deepika Padukone's longtime personal bodyguard is Jalauddin Shaikh, often referred to as Jalal. (Photo: jalaluddinshaikh212)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2026 10:14:02 IST

Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

Jalauddin Shaikh is the trusted bodyguard responsible for safeguarding Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, a role that goes far beyond routine security. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on January 5, drawing warm wishes from fans, friends, and family alike. 

Among the many messages, one post stood out, a touching birthday note from her longtime bodyguard, Jalauddin Shaikh, shared with an unseen candid photo of the actress that has since captured the internet’s attention. 

Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard Birthday Post 

Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard posted a birthday picture capturing Deepika glowing in a stylish mini dress, laughing candidly, as Jalauddin Shaikh, beside her, with a beaming smile. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jalaluddin Shaikh (@jalaluddinshaikh212)



Posting the moment on Instagram, he wrote, “Wishing you many, many more happy returns of the day. God bless you always.” The heartfelt post soon drew widespread attention, reigniting curiosity about the man who has remained a constant presence by the actor’s side for years. 

Who is Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard?

Deepika Padukone’s longtime personal bodyguard is Jalauddin Shaikh, often referred to as Jalal. He has been a part of her security team for over a decade and is considered a close confidant. 



Deepika Padukone famously considers Jalal her “Rakhi brother.” She has been tying him a rakhi every year during the festival of Raksha Bandhan since she does not have a biological brother. 

Deepika Padukone’s Bodyguard Salary

As per several media reports, Jalauddin Shaikh’s annual remuneration is currently estimated at around Rs 1.2 crore for 2024-2025. Earlier estimates had pegged his salary at close to Rs 80 lakh a year, which has reportedly increased steadily over time. 

Jalauddin Shaikh has been overseeing Deepika Padukone’s security for many years and also handled key arrangements during her 2018 wedding to Ranveer Singh.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 10:14 AM IST
Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED
Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED
Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED
Who Is Jalauddin Shaikh? Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard With Massive Paycheck, 24×7 Security Role, and Years of Loyalty- REVEALED

