Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne's REACTION During Daughter's Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!

Who Is Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne’s REACTION During Daughter’s Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!

Kelly Osbourne is engaged! Slipknot’s Sid Wilson proposed during Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show at Villa Park. The couple, friends since Ozzfest 1999 and parents to son Sidney, shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram as the Osbourne family cheered.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 02:48:10 IST

Kelly Osbourne is officially engaged, and honestly, the timing couldn’t have been more fitting—or more rock ‘n’ roll. Slipknot’s Sid Wilson popped the question on Saturday, July 5, right in the middle of Ozzy Osbourne’s last-ever Black Sabbath show at Villa Park in England.

The whole thing was caught on video and shared on Instagram. Sid turned to Kelly and said, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.” Before anyone could get too sentimental, Ozzy jumped in with a classic dad move: “F— off, you’re not marrying my daughter.” Nice try, Ozzy. 

Sid Wilson didn’t flinch. He just kept going: “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly, totally caught off guard, nodded yes and hugged Sid while everyone—Sharon, Jack, the whole crew—cheered them on.

Kelly and Sid go way back. They first crossed paths in 1999 during the Ozzfest tour, which, of course, was put together by Kelly’s parents. They stayed friends for years, but things shifted in January 2022 when they started dating.

Fast-forward to Valentine’s Day, and Kelly posted an emotional tribute to their history: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!… You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Sid chimed in too, writing, “There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

In May 2022, Kelly made another big announcement: they were expecting their first child.

She shared a photo of her ultrasound and wrote, “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma… I am ecstatic!” Their son, Sidney, was born later that year.

Kelly wanted to keep things private for a while, but Sharon let the news slip on The Talk in early 2023. So much for secrets in the Osbourne family.

