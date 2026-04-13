Who Is Masoom Sharma? 2 Numbari, 2 Khatole Haryanvi Singer Faces FIR for Objectionable Remarks, Abusive Language at Dehradun Event

A criminal case has been registered against popular Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma at the Dalanwala Police Station, following allegations that he used objectionable language during a public cultural program. The event took place on April 10 at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun, as per the official documents. The complainant, Pranchal Nauni, stated that Sharma’s remarks from the stage deeply hurt the sentiments of both students and members of the public attending the event.

What Happened at Masoom Sharma’s Dehradun College Event?

On April 11th, Masoom Sharma attended an event at DAV College in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After coming on stage, he said a thug had come to kill him. He further narrated the entire incident and then began abusing and using foul language in front of everyone.







It is reported that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had left by then, but other dignitaries, including Umesh Kumar, were present. Masoom Sharma began using offensive language from the stage itself, along with co-artist Ajay Hooda.

Who Is Masoom Sharma?



Masoom Sharma is a renowned Haryanvi singer, songwriter, and music composer. He is known for blending Haryanvi music with modern pop and has delivered various songs like Loafer, Raat Ke Shikari, Tuition Badmashi Ka, Do Numberi, and Do Khatole.







This is not the first time Masoom Sharma has faced some legal trouble, as in 2025, the Haryana government removed his three songs from YouTube, claiming they promoted gun culture.

Police File FIR Against Masoom Sharma

The police have registered the case under FIR No. 63/2026, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296 (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 79 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation).