Who Is Pawan Singh’s Second Wife? Bhojpuri Film Star Gets Accused Of Ignoring Calls As Wife Shares Suicidal Thoughts

Things are looking rough for Bhojpuri film star Pawan Singh right now. His wife, Jyoti Singh, kind of blew the lid off their personal life with a series of pretty raw social media posts.

Pawan Singh’s second wife called him out for ignoring her calls, texts, the whole nine yards. And get this, she says she’s been putting up with all this for seven years.

Who is Pawan Singh’s second wife?

Jyoti Singh dropped a photo of them together on Instagram, but the caption totally flipped the vibe. She starts off polite—“Respected husband Pawan Singh ji”. She’s been trying to talk to him about family, political stuff, for months. And? Radio silence. No calls, no texts, nothing.

She even went all the way to Lucknow to see him face-to-face, but he apparently shut her out. Her dad tried too, same deal.

In her post, Jyoti just laid it out there: “I don’t even know what sin I committed to deserve this kind of punishment.” That’s heavy. She shared that if she wasn’t good enough, he should’ve left her ages ago instead of dragging things out.

Then things get really serious. She admits she’s reached a breaking point, even mentioning thoughts of suicide but she quickly clarified that she’d never go through with it, mainly for her parents’ sake.

She wraps up with a last-ditch plea, asking Pawan to at least talk to her once, even just as a fellow human being. “You’ve forgiven your enemies,” she says, “so after seven years of struggle, can you just reply to me for once?”

As of now, Pawan Singh hasn’t said a word about any of it in public.

When did Pawan Singh marry Jyoti Singh?

Pawan Singh tied the knot with Jyoti back in 2018, his second marriage. His first wife’s death, which was ruled a suicide, cast a long shadow over his personal life.

At first, things with Jyoti seemed smooth, but lately, rumours of a split have been swirling, especially after that call recording started making the rounds online.

Pawan’s private life has always been a magnet for headlines. With all the recent drama, fans are left questioning what’s next for him and Jyoti.

