LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket flipkart Asha Bhosle donald trump monsoon Imran Khan haryana Vaishno Devi latest world news Agra latest india news Iran-US talks IPL 2026 Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan has confirmed her marriage, days after private photos from what appeared to be an intimate Nikah ceremony surfaced online without her consent.

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of 'Private Nikah' Photos (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of 'Private Nikah' Photos (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 13, 2026 22:19:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan has confirmed her marriage, days after private photos from what appeared to be an intimate Nikah ceremony surfaced online without her consent.

Marriage Confirmed After Photos Go Viral

Speculation around Ramsha Khan’s personal life began after a picture of her with actor Khushhal Khan, her co-star in Biryani, started circulating on social media. The image, believed to be from a private wedding ceremony, quickly went viral and led to widespread rumours about their relationship.

Putting all speculation to rest, Ramsha took to Instagram to confirm that she has indeed tied the knot.

You Might Be Interested In

Actress Slams Leak of Private Moments

In a strongly worded statement, the actress criticised the unauthorised sharing of her personal photos.
“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical,” she wrote.

She also called out social media pages for using her private moments for engagement. “To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit,” she added.

‘This Is Our Life, Not Your Headlines’

Ramsha made it clear that she intends to continue keeping her personal life away from the public eye. She urged people to remove the images and avoid reposting them.

“I’ve always kept my personal life private, and I’m not changing that. As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere,” she said.

Emphasising her stand, the actress added, “This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone. The rest will be shared in due time.”

ALSO READ: After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Six Arrested In Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Film Editors’ Association Chief Gopi Speaks On Alleged Piracy; Row Intensifies

Awez Darbar–Nagma Mirajkar Breakup Confirmed? Bigg Boss Fame Kunickaa Sadanand Drops Bombshell, ‘Shayad Destiny Nahi Chahti Thi’

DYK Asha Bhosle Sang For This Pakistani Film And It Marked Adnan Sami’s Acting Debut

MAFS 2026 Reunion Drama Explodes: Breakups, Scandals and Final Episode Time Revealed

Former Australian Star Cricketer Praises Asha Bhosle, Says ‘She Carried Herself With Warmth And Generosity,’ Hails Her Legendary Career

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sharon Pais? Flipkart Executive Takes Over As Myntra CEO As Nandita Sinha Exits

‘This Is Not A Hindu-Muslim Issue’: Amit Shah Hits Back At Mamata Banerjee Over SIR Row Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections

Pakistan Regulator Sends Notice To Geo News Over Asha Bhosle Tribute, Journalists Push Back Saying ‘Art Must Not Be Limited By Borders’

‘If These Ships Come Closer…’ Donald Trump Warns Any ‘Fast Attack’ Will Be ‘Immediately Eliminated’ As He Begins Hormuz Blockade, Promises To Be ‘Quick And Brutal’

What To Expect From India’s Monsoon This Year: IMD Warns Of Impact On Agriculture And Economy; All You Need To Know

Imran Khan Health Update: Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Being Denied Medical Care? PTI Founder’s Condition Worsens In Jail: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

Big Battle For Tamil Nadu: ‘DMK Failed’- PM Modi’s Sharp Dig at MK Stalin Govt Over Welfare Schemes, Survey Gaps Ahead Of Polls

Vivo X300 FE Expected To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, Specs, Camera Details And Flagship AI Features

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings Matches On Following Dates Undergo Change Due To This Reason

Bihar CM: Samrat Choudhary Emerges As Frontrunner For The Big Post As NDA Meets In Patna, BJP To Make Big Announcement Soon

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos
Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos
Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos
Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

QUICK LINKS