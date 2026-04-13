Who Is Ramsha Khan? Pakistani Actress Confirms Marriage With Khushal Khan, Slams Leak Of ‘Private Nikah’ Photos

Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan has confirmed her marriage, days after private photos from what appeared to be an intimate Nikah ceremony surfaced online without her consent.

Marriage Confirmed After Photos Go Viral

Speculation around Ramsha Khan’s personal life began after a picture of her with actor Khushhal Khan, her co-star in Biryani, started circulating on social media. The image, believed to be from a private wedding ceremony, quickly went viral and led to widespread rumours about their relationship.

Putting all speculation to rest, Ramsha took to Instagram to confirm that she has indeed tied the knot.

Actress Slams Leak of Private Moments

In a strongly worded statement, the actress criticised the unauthorised sharing of her personal photos.

“Our pictures were leaked and shared without our consent. It’s invasive, disrespectful, and completely unethical,” she wrote.

She also called out social media pages for using her private moments for engagement. “To the pages chasing clout off our private moments, stop. This is not content for you to exploit,” she added.

‘This Is Our Life, Not Your Headlines’

Ramsha made it clear that she intends to continue keeping her personal life away from the public eye. She urged people to remove the images and avoid reposting them.

“I’ve always kept my personal life private, and I’m not changing that. As I step into this new chapter, I expect all pictures of us to be taken down immediately and not reposted anywhere,” she said.

Emphasising her stand, the actress added, “This is our life, not your headlines. Respect it and leave us alone. The rest will be shared in due time.”

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