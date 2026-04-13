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Home > Entertainment News > After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

Ramsha Khan confirms marriage to Khushhal Khan after leaked nikah photos, slams privacy breach, urges fans to stop sharing images.

Ramsha Khan confirms marriage to Khushhal Khan after leaked nikah photos. (Photo: IG)
Ramsha Khan confirms marriage to Khushhal Khan after leaked nikah photos. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 13, 2026 19:45:24 IST

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After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan finally responds to rumours about her marriage to Khushhal Khan, following the leak of private nikah pictures of the pair. Those viral pictures, which spread rapidly on social media, had fueled rumours about whether the pair had actually married in secret. Yes, the Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan says she got married. The actress recently opened up about the rumours on Instagram. The Pakistani actress confirmed that she is now married, but she kept the details of the wedding under wraps.

What did she say about the pictures of the private nikah that received so much attention on social media?

Ramsha said that she did not share the pictures of the private nikah with anyone. The actress said that the private pictures were shared without her consent, and she condemned the pages that shared the pictures, which she said were unethical. Ramsha asked the people who shared these pictures to stop sharing her personal photos.

Why Were Fans Already Certain About the Wedding?

People speculated about the wedding even before the official confirmation. A few public personalities tweeted about the union while the leaked nikah pictures also added to the speculation. The pictures were widely shared by fans on social networks, who speculated that the pictures were real and were celebrating the union.

You Might Be Interested In

Have Ramsha Khan & Khushhal Khan Already Acted Together?

Yes, the pair are one of the most sought on-screen duos in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The couple has acted together in shows like Duniyapur and Biryani, on both of which they got lots of appreciation for their on-screen chemistry. The off-screen rumours only intensified after their successful on-screen stints.

What Have Ramsha Khan Said About the Private Life?

Ramsha said that she had always kept her private life private and will keep it that way. She asked that all images be ceased from being shared on social networks. She also said that the marriage is a personal issue and not for public eye. She also said that the team would share more at the appropriate time.

Has there been a Wedding Celebration Yet?

Reports suggest that there might be a Shalima ceremony on April 17, 2026. But, till date, no official announcement has been made about the same.

What Comes After?

Ramsha Khan ended her statement to leave the space to the universe and respect this new chapter in her life. Even with her appeal, the story continues to trend in net. Fans and media are following any new updates about the couple.

ALSO READ: Six Arrested In Jana Nayagan Leak Case: Film Editors’ Association Chief Gopi Speaks On Alleged Piracy; Row Intensifies

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Tags: Khushhal KhanKhushhal Khan NikahRamsha KhanRamsha Khan Kushhal Khan weddingRamsha Khan marriage

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After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

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After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

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After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know
After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know
After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know
After Nikah Photo Leak, Has Ramsha Khan Finally Confirmed Marriage To Khushhal Khan? Here’s What We know

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