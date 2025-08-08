Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About

After making her Bollywood debut with Khuda Haafiz (2020) and later appearing in the music video Liggi, Vedika Pinto is back—and this time, she’s unrecognizable. In the newly released teaser of Nishaanchi, Vedika takes on her boldest role yet as the fiery and unpredictable Rangeeli Rinku, a character bursting with attitude, colour, and rebellion.

Vedika Pinto Shines as Rangeeli Rinku in Aditya Nimbalkar and Anurag Kashyap’s Gritty Tale of Power and Rebellion

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and backed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi gives off a strong vibe of a lively, character-driven drama packed with wild energy and real emotion. Rinku, rocking bright salwar suits and a sharp tongue, is a heroine you don’t see every day, raw, messy, magnetic, and totally unbothered by what society thinks.

Tayyari kar di hai!

Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya 💥🐎#Nishaanchi Teaser Out Now 🎬 Releasing in theatres near you on September 19 🎯#Aaishvary #VedikaPinto @_Monikapanwar #KumudMishra @Mdzeeshanayyub @cinemakasam… pic.twitter.com/H01JRE88y6 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 8, 2025

Fans Applaud Vedika Pinto’s Bold Transformation as Rangeeli Rinku in Nishaanchi

While the teaser doesn’t disclosed the plot, it hints at a world brimming with conflict touching on themes of identity, power, and personal freedom. And at the heart of it all is Vedika, in what looks like a true breakout performance.

Fans are here for it. “Rinku looks like she’s about to set the screen on fire!” one user wrote on X. Another said, “I came for Anurag Kashyap, I’m staying for Vedika Pinto. Rangeeli Rinku is THAT girl.”

For Vedika, who’s been choosing her projects selectively since her debut, Nishaanchi feels like a reinvention. She’s stepping into a louder, edgier space, and commanding attention with it.

If this teaser is any clue, Rangeeli Rinku isn’t just a character, she’s a storm. And Vedika Pinto is ready to make serious waves.

