LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About

Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About

Vedika Pinto stuns as Rangeeli Rinku in the teaser for Nishaanchi, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and backed by Anurag Kashyap. With bold styling and rebellious energy, she’s stepping into a powerful, unpredictable role that’s already generating fan buzz.

Vedika Pinto's Bold Transformation as Rangeeli Rinku in Nishaanchi
Vedika Pinto's Bold Transformation as Rangeeli Rinku in Nishaanchi

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 16:10:13 IST

After making her Bollywood debut with Khuda Haafiz (2020) and later appearing in the music video Liggi, Vedika Pinto is back—and this time, she’s unrecognizable. In the newly released teaser of Nishaanchi, Vedika takes on her boldest role yet as the fiery and unpredictable Rangeeli Rinku, a character bursting with attitude, colour, and rebellion.

Vedika Pinto Shines as Rangeeli Rinku in Aditya Nimbalkar and Anurag Kashyap’s Gritty Tale of Power and Rebellion

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and backed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi gives off a strong vibe of a lively, character-driven drama packed with wild energy and real emotion. Rinku, rocking bright salwar suits and a sharp tongue, is a heroine you don’t see every day, raw, messy, magnetic, and totally unbothered by what society thinks.

Fans Applaud Vedika Pinto’s Bold Transformation as Rangeeli Rinku in Nishaanchi

While the teaser doesn’t disclosed the plot, it hints at a world brimming with conflict touching on themes of identity, power, and personal freedom. And at the heart of it all is Vedika, in what looks like a true breakout performance.

Fans are here for it. “Rinku looks like she’s about to set the screen on fire!” one user wrote on X. Another said, “I came for Anurag Kashyap, I’m staying for Vedika Pinto. Rangeeli Rinku is THAT girl.”

For Vedika, who’s been choosing her projects selectively since her debut, Nishaanchi feels like a reinvention. She’s stepping into a louder, edgier space, and commanding attention with it.

If this teaser is any clue, Rangeeli Rinku isn’t just a character, she’s a storm. And Vedika Pinto is ready to make serious waves.

Also Read: Why Anurag Kashyap’s Bad Girl Teaser Has Been Removed From YouTube? Here’s Why Madras High Court Stepped In

Tags: NishaanchiRangeeli RinkuVedika Pinto

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About
Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About
Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About
Who Is Rangeeli Rinku? A Bold New Avatar in Nishaanchi Has Fans Talking- Read To Know Who Is Everyone Talking About

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?