Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s ongoing Rs 9 crore debt case has taken a dramatic turn after he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a long-pending cheque bounce matter. As news of his financial distress surfaced, several public figures stepped forward to offer support.

Ahead of turning himself in, the actor shared an emotional message, revealing that he was going through acute financial stress and felt he had no one to share his struggles with. Soon after, actor Sonu Sood extended support by offering him a role in an upcoming film along with a signing amount. In the days that followed, more well-wishers stepped forward to help, including music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Rao Inderjeet Singh Announces ₹1.11 Crore Legal Help

Inderjeet shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, voicing his concern about Rajpal Yadav’s financial crisis. He said he had spoken with the actor’s younger brother and appealed to the public to contribute any amount they could to support the family.

In the clip, he also disclosed Rajpal Yadav’s bank account details and stated that if the full amount was not collected by February 14, he would personally deposit the remaining sum in court in an effort to help secure the actor’s release by Maha Shivratri.

In the caption, Inderjeet wrote, “Through social media, we came to know about Rajpal Yadav’s suffering, which deeply saddened me. Rajpal Yadav is not only a remarkable artist but also a kind and genuine human being. In such difficult times, it is our responsibility to stand by him and his family. On behalf of the Gem Tunes family, I am extending legal aid of ₹1.11 crore. Our team is actively working on this. I humbly appeal to people across India to come forward and support the family in this challenging phase.”

Who is Rao Inderjeet Singh?



Rao Inderjeet Singh is a music producer and the founder of the record label Gem Tunes. Launched in 2006, the company has supported numerous hit Haryanvi and Punjabi tracks over the years. Its Haryanvi YouTube channel has crossed four million subscribers, while the Punjabi channel has amassed over three million followers.

The label has also ventured into original digital programming with its YouTube series Stone Paper Scissor, featuring content creator Shreya Kalra. It has backed projects such as Shehbaz Badesh’s debut song Fame Dekh.

Why Rajpal Yadav Lands In Tihar Jail?

In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pbt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pta Laapata (2012). However, after the film underperformed at the box office, he failed to repay the loan, triggering a lengthy legal dispute.

In April 2018, a court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the lender were dishonoured. He was awarded six months of simple imprisonment, and the decision was later upheld by a session court in early 2019.

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and instructing him to make “genuine” efforts to clear the outstanding dues, which had by then risen to nearly Rs 9 crore. By October 2025, the actor had paid Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but the court noted that a significant portion of the liability was still pending.

In February, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed his last-minute request for an additional week to settle the amount and directed him to surrender. Following the order, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail.

