LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s ongoing Rs 9 crore debt case has taken a dramatic turn after he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a long-pending cheque bounce matter. Soon after, actor Sonu Sood extended support by offering him a role in an upcoming film along with a signing amount. In the days that followed, more well-wishers stepped forward to help, including music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav. Photos: X
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 11, 2026 16:36:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s ongoing Rs 9 crore debt case has taken a dramatic turn after he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a long-pending cheque bounce matter. As news of his financial distress surfaced, several public figures stepped forward to offer support. 

Ahead of turning himself in, the actor shared an emotional message, revealing that he was going through acute financial stress and felt he had no one to share his struggles with. Soon after, actor Sonu Sood extended support by offering him a role in an upcoming film along with a signing amount. In the days that followed, more well-wishers stepped forward to help, including music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh. 

Rao Inderjeet Singh Announces ₹1.11 Crore Legal Help 

Inderjeet shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, voicing his concern about Rajpal Yadav’s financial crisis. He said he had spoken with the actor’s younger brother and appealed to the public to contribute any amount they could to support the family. 

You Might Be Interested In

In the clip, he also disclosed Rajpal Yadav’s bank account details and stated that if the full amount was not collected by February 14, he would personally deposit the remaining sum in court in an effort to help secure the actor’s release by Maha Shivratri. 

 In the caption, Inderjeet wrote, “Through social media, we came to know about Rajpal Yadav’s suffering, which deeply saddened me. Rajpal Yadav is not only a remarkable artist but also a kind and genuine human being. In such difficult times, it is our responsibility to stand by him and his family. On behalf of the Gem Tunes family, I am extending legal aid of ₹1.11 crore. Our team is actively working on this. I humbly appeal to people across India to come forward and support the family in this challenging phase.”  

Who is Rao Inderjeet Singh?

Rao Inderjeet Singh is a music producer and the founder of the record label Gem Tunes. Launched in 2006, the company has supported numerous hit Haryanvi and Punjabi tracks over the years. Its Haryanvi YouTube channel has crossed four million subscribers, while the Punjabi channel has amassed over three million followers. 

The label has also ventured into original digital programming with its YouTube series Stone Paper Scissor, featuring content creator Shreya Kalra. It has backed projects such as Shehbaz Badesh’s debut song Fame Dekh. 

Why Rajpal Yadav Lands In Tihar Jail?

 In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pbt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pta Laapata (2012). However, after the film underperformed at the box office, he failed to repay the loan, triggering a lengthy legal dispute. 

In April 2018, a court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued to the lender were dishonoured. He was awarded six months of simple imprisonment, and the decision was later upheld by a session court in early 2019. 

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court granted temporary relief by suspending his sentence and instructing him to make “genuine” efforts to clear the outstanding dues, which had by then risen to nearly Rs 9 crore. By October 2025, the actor had paid Rs 75 lakh through two demand drafts, but the court noted that a significant portion of the liability was still pending. 

In February, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed his last-minute request for an additional week to settle the amount and directed him to surrender. Following the order, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail.

Also Read: Can You Go To Tihar Jail Just For A Bounced Cheque? Here’s How The Rajpal Yadav Case Explains RBI Rules For Defaulters

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav cheque bounce caseRajpal Yadav familyRajpal Yadav legal caseRajpal Yadav net worthRajpal Yadav rao inderjeet singhRajpal Yadav Tihar JailRajpal Yadav wifewho is rao inderjeet singh

RELATED News

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Dr Sreeleela! Pushpa 2 Actress Earns MBBS Degree After 6 Years of Juggling Movies and Medicine, Fans Call It ‘Next-Level Discipline’

After Rajpal Yadav’s ₹9 Crore Case, Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Others Booked Over Investment Scam in UP

Can You Go To Tihar Jail Just For A Bounced Cheque? Here’s How The Rajpal Yadav Case Explains RBI Rules For Defaulters

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

LATEST NEWS

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

“Stakes Are High”: Google Signals Major AI Transformation, Offers Voluntary Exit To Employees Who Are “Not All In” – Know Is Your Job Safe?

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case
Who Is Rao Inderjeet Singh? Music Producer Pledges ₹1.11 Crore as Rajpal Yadav Lands in Tihar Jail Over ₹9 Crore Debt Case

QUICK LINKS