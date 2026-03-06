LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: 'Ek Laafa Maara….'

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: 'Ek Laafa Maara….'

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 6, 2026 15:45:40 IST

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

UK07 Rider, an Indian moto vlogger and a celebrity of the reality show Bigg Boss 17, has raised major concern among his fans after providing an emotional video of some shocking information about his personal life. YouTube star and avid biker, who has acquired an enormous fan base due to his biking vlogs and lifestyle videos, has recently released a video that caught the audience off guard and in disbelief. Anurag looked upset in the clip and talked about the harsh period that he has been experiencing over the past few months. His exposures of the family conflicts and emotional turmoil occurring in his family immediately went viral, attracting followers and other content makers to the family.

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

Anurag had serious charges against his family and his wife, which he claimed in the video, uploaded on March 4, saying that he had been experiencing mental harassment over quite some period of time. He struggled to hold back his tears by telling him that the situation had made him emotionally drained and very hurt. The two hour and fifteen minute video by the name The Last Message has various statements that caused panic among audiences. On one occasion, Anurag had hinted that in his final video, the video is his last message and this added to the worries about his well being as well. He further argued that he had already enlisted the services of a lawyer and directed his prosecution of those people who he feels are causing him his distress. He presented documents and exchanges in the video to substantiate his arguments.

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

On April 30, 2025, Anurag Doval is said to have a 5 year relationship with his long time girlfriend and social media influencer Ritika Chauhan, getting married. The duo got married in Dehradun and later posted that they were having their first child in September the same year. As Anurag stated, he had relocated to Dehradun with Ritika in a hope that they would lead a peaceful life without family issues. Nevertheless, he fabricated that a row quickly arose and accused Ritika eventually moved out of their home and back to the house of her parents and asserted that he was not sure why Ritika wanted to do this. The video has already attracted a million views since it was uploaded to the internet with numerous admirers worrying and asking the vlogger to remain safe as they hope the circumstance will be resolved in the nearest future.

Also Read: ‘His Daily Things for Views’: UK07 Rider, Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Hits Back on Family ‘Mental Torture’ and Suicide Attempt Claims

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Who Is Ritika Chauhan? UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal Gets Accused Of Beating His Wife Amid Family Rift: ‘Ek Laafa Maara….’

QUICK LINKS