Home > Entertainment > Who Is This Bigg Boss Winner Who Rose From Poverty, Pain, And Struggles To Ultimate Victory?

Who Is This Bigg Boss Winner Who Rose From Poverty, Pain, And Struggles To Ultimate Victory?

Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui reveals his inspiring journey from childhood poverty, family hardships, and working at a utensil shop to ultimate stardom. His story of resilience, survival, and dreams showcases the power of hope and determination against all odds

Munawar Faruqui’s journey from Rs 30 a day to Bigg Boss winner (Pc: Instagram)
Munawar Faruqui’s journey from Rs 30 a day to Bigg Boss winner (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 30, 2025 12:07:03 IST

Munawar Faruqui, the celebrated winner of the “Bigg Boss” himself a living story that stands tall to shout that behind the greatest lights of fame lurk shadows of unimaginable hardship. Undeniably, Munawar has made a very candid emotional revelation where he has spelt out some of the bitter past that marked his childhood, which is very much a time of stark poverty and the tragedies of family. Munawar said with a life where he was supposed to survive on just Rs 30, and saw his mother suffer from the physical abuse caused by his father. 

Consequently, he became sensitive to grief and violence yet accepted what he felt was the norm. His mother’s strength and eternal sacrifices, together with the hard work she put into keeping food on the table for her family, were subject to taunts so furious that they finally led to the vanishing of her being and to the sorry end.

Munawar Surviving on Scraps and Dreams

His childhood was nothing short of a fight for survival. Munawar said he had to leave school after the fifth grade because his family fell into crippling debt. To contribute, he took a job in a ‘bartan ki dukaan’ where he earned a meager wage of Rs 60 a day. But this daily grind wasn’t just about making money; it was about holding onto a glimmer of hope, for he himself often looked at this small one-room house overlooking the market and dreamed of a day he would be able to live there.

Such were, perhaps, the ambitious specifications that define such great struggles. It wasn’t missing the luxuries in childhood; rather, it was the continual fight for life’s very minimal necessities. 

Munawar Resilience of a Survivor

Munawar actually faced continuous combat in his early life. He quipped that he had to drop out of school after the fifth grade due to his family’s crippling financial situation. Being used to fill the gaps, he took employment with a bar-tender, where the pay was miserable; he earned Rs 60 a day.

Yet this daily grind was not merely about earning – it was about holding on to a sliver of hope. For he would often gaze at this small one-room place overlooking the market and dream that someday he would be able to afford living there. That was simple enough ambition indeed, gathering such great struggle into definition. It is not a childhood that lacked luxuries, but one that was a continuous fight for the most basic necessities of life.

