Who Is This DU-Educated Odia Girl Stealing Hearts In Teja Sajja's Mirai? Fans Can't Stop Talking!
Ritika Nayak, an Odia-born DU graduate, is captivating audiences as monk Vibha in Teja Sajja’s Mirai. From Delhi Times Fresh Face winner to Miss Diva finalist and SIIMA-nominated debutante, she’s carving her path as one of South cinema’s most promising talents.

Ritika Nayak shines as monk Vibha in Mirai, winning hearts across Telugu cinema (Pc: Instagram)
Ritika Nayak shines as monk Vibha in Mirai, winning hearts across Telugu cinema (Pc: Instagram)

Published: September 12, 2025 17:46:26 IST
Published: September 12, 2025 17:46:26 IST

Ritika Nayak is the name that has been discussed in the Telugu movie industry after she played the role in the recent fantasy film Mirai by Teja Sajja. Nayak is an Odia-born actress of the South Indian movie industry, born in Delhi and first became a Fresh Face winner in the Fresh Face Season 12 title during the Delhi Times in 2019, which made her a contestant in the finals of Miss Diva 2020.

These modeling achievements gave rise to the acting career. Her Telugu movie debut occurred in 2022 with the critically acclaimed film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam in which she stars as the character of Vasudha, having been nominated in the SIIMA Awards in the category of Best Female Debut.

From DU to the Silver Screen

In her career in acting, Ritika Nayak did not have a smooth ride to the top. She was raised in an academic family and went to school in Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave. It was in her performance at the Delhi University (DU) that she discovered her potential in the performing arts when she entered and won the modeling contests.

This scholarly and artistic combination has provided her with the special outlook on her profession. In the film Mirai, she stars as a monk residing in the mystical Himalayas and she explains it as a character full of energy and wisdom.

On Screen Presence

Ritika Nayak, being an influential and a complicated character, has gained the favor of the viewer and the critics in the film Mirai. She is not dependent on such established players as Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj even though they appear on screen. Her appearance as the monk, Vibha, is a character that is physically and spiritually challenging and she did it justice. The role is one of the milestones in her career, since she has always played roles in which she can stretch her arms as an actor.

Also Read: Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Telugu Film Delivers Surprises, Hits, and Misses, What You Need To Know

