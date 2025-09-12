LIVE TV
Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja's Telugu Film Delivers Surprises, Hits, and Misses, What You Need To Know

Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja’s Telugu Film Delivers Surprises, Hits, and Misses, What You Need To Know

Teja Sajja’s Mirai dazzles with stunning visuals, high-octane action, and strong performances. While technically impressive, predictable plot points and pacing issues hold back this ambitious Telugu fantasy epic

Mirai wows visually but falters in story and pacing (PC: X)
Mirai wows visually but falters in story and pacing (PC: X)

Published: September 12, 2025 11:08:05 IST
Published: September 12, 2025 11:08:05 IST

The last fantasy epic of Teja Sajja, Mirai, comes with the burden of expectations after the success of his last blockbuster. The movie is a visually grandiose venture that incorporates a blend of the ancient Indian mythology and a modern-day superhero story. It is an engaging film that despite certain missteps, does manage to achieve its objective of providing an exciting and engaging adventure.

By covering the massive action scenes and the beautiful visual effects, the movie Mirai deserves to be mentioned as the embodiment of the visions of its director and the rising power of Telugu films.

What Works: A Technical Marvel with Strong Performances

The technical genius of the movie is certainly the brightest point of “Mirai”. The visual effects are also a major strength, they fit well into the storytelling process, and they make the world look both fantastic and real. The action choreography is of high quality; the set pieces are well executed and are high-octane and pleasing to the eye. Teja Sajja does not disappoint but presents a firm act, easy to carry the movie on and demonstrating a good development in his acting abilities.



He manages the metamorphosis of his personality being an innocent young boy to a determined warrior. Another significant asset is the background score that gives an electric energy to the key scenes and makes the audience have their heart racing. The threatening appearance of Manoj Manchu as the antagonist is also a good point as it offers the protagonist a powerful opponent.



What Doesn’t: Pacing Issues and a Predictable Narrative

Besides its merits, “Mirai” can be said to have shortcomings as well. There is some predictability in the first half as it establishes the plot and relies on common tropes of a heroic journey. The tempo, particularly in some parts, may be unequal resulting in some lag. Although the movie in its technical aspect is a marvel, the story, at times, cannot match the visual splendor.

The emotional subplots are well-intended but could have been more effective and some of the supporting characters are underused. It was the climax of this scale of a film that could have been more dramatic and unusual. The jokes and some of the comedy songs are clumsy and they break the serious mood of the movie.

