Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has moved the Bombay High Court with a defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane, who allegedly claimed that the musician was caught in bed with another woman just a day before his reported wedding to Indian cricketer Smirit Mandhana. The controversy surfaced after Palash and Smriti’s wedding plans were called off.

In response to the suit, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Palash and restrained Mane from making or publishing any further statements about him. The court observed that such remarks, if left unchecked, could seriously harm an individual’s reputation and dignity.

Palash’s Lawyer Calls HC Order ‘Major Relief’

As per updates shared by paparazoo handle Viral Bhayani, the bend noted that public statements of this nature have the potential to cause lasting reputational To prevent further harm, Mane has been directed to refrain from issuing additional comments about Palash until the matter is heard further in court.

Responding to the High Court’s order, Palash’s lawyer, advocate Shreyansh Mithare, called it a major relief. He said the ruling puts a stop to what he described as false and defamatory allegations, bringing a sense of fairness amid the growing controversy.

The row surfaced months after Palash and Smriti’s reported wedding was cancelled. Vidnyan Mane, who claimed he had attended the wedding celebrations, went on to make serious allegations against the singer.

Who Is Vidnyan Mane?

Many are now curious about Vidnyan Mane’s background. He is an actor and producer associated with the Marathi film industry and is also active in politics.

In 2024, Mane contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj constituency. Besides his political ambitions, he maintains a strong presence on social media, where he has over 183K followers on Instagram. His bio describes him as a “Producer | Actor – Marathi Film Industry,” along with interests in gourmet experiences, travel, socialism, and sports such as cricket, chess, and badminton.

Last year, Mane shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film Nazariya, which he produced and was directed by Palash. In his caption, he wrote that he was returning to his passion for cinema and stepping into Bollywood as a producer under Vidnyan Mane Studios.

Vidnyan Mane Remark On Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana Cheating

Vidnyan Mane claimed that Palash was discovered with another woman during the reported wedding celebrations in November 2025. According to reports, he alleged that the situation escalated dramatically and said the incident led to a confrontation involving members of the cricketer’s circle.

Mane has asserted that he shares a childhood connection with Smriti and was introduced to Palash through her family. Apart from the infidelity allegations, he has also accused the musician of cheating him of over ₹40 lakh and claimed to have filed a complaint in Sangli.

He further stated that he has preserved chats and call records, which he says he is prepared to submit to authorities and the media as evidence.

Palash Denies Allegations, Calls Claims ‘Baseless and Malicious’

In response to the allegations, Palash took to Instagram Stories to strongly refute the claims. He described the accusations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane as completely baseless and factually inaccurate.

He further stated that the remarks were made with the intent to damage his reputation and would not go unanswered. Palash added that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is examining all legal options and that the matter will be addressed through proper legal channels.