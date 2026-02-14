LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026 Google Doodle Today FBI statement child death Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections gurpatwant-singh-pannun Drishyam 3 Delhi News delhi Deepinder Goyal Bangladesh Election 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has moved the Bombay High Court with a defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane, who allegedly claimed that the musician was caught in bed with another woman just a day before his reported wedding to Indian cricketer Smirit Mandhana. The controversy surfaced after Palash and Smriti’s wedding plans were called off.

Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy. Photos: X
Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 14, 2026 09:00:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal has moved the Bombay High Court with a defamation suit against Vidnyan Mane, who allegedly claimed that the musician was caught in bed with another woman just a day before his reported wedding to Indian cricketer Smirit Mandhana. The controversy surfaced after Palash and Smriti’s wedding plans were called off. 

In response to the suit, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Palash and restrained Mane from making or publishing any further statements about him. The court observed that such remarks, if left unchecked, could seriously harm an individual’s reputation and dignity. 

Palash’s Lawyer Calls HC Order ‘Major Relief’

As per updates shared by paparazoo handle Viral Bhayani, the bend noted that public statements of this nature have the potential to cause lasting reputational To prevent further harm, Mane has been directed to refrain from issuing additional comments about Palash until the matter is heard further in court.

You Might Be Interested In

Responding to the High Court’s order, Palash’s lawyer, advocate Shreyansh Mithare, called it a major relief. He said the ruling puts a stop to what he described as false and defamatory allegations, bringing a sense of fairness amid the growing controversy.

The row surfaced months after Palash and Smriti’s reported wedding was cancelled. Vidnyan Mane, who claimed he had attended the wedding celebrations, went on to make serious allegations against the singer.

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? 

Many are now curious about Vidnyan Mane’s background. He is an actor and producer associated with the Marathi film industry and is also active in politics.

In 2024, Mane contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Miraj constituency. Besides his political ambitions, he maintains a strong presence on social media, where he has over 183K followers on Instagram. His bio describes him as a “Producer | Actor – Marathi Film Industry,” along with interests in gourmet experiences, travel, socialism, and sports such as cricket, chess, and badminton.

Last year, Mane shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film Nazariya, which he produced and was directed by Palash. In his caption, he wrote that he was returning to his passion for cinema and stepping into Bollywood as a producer under Vidnyan Mane Studios.

Vidnyan Mane Remark On Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana Cheating

Vidnyan Mane claimed that Palash was discovered with another woman during the reported wedding celebrations in November 2025. According to reports, he alleged that the situation escalated dramatically and said the incident led to a confrontation involving members of the cricketer’s circle.

Mane has asserted that he shares a childhood connection with Smriti and was introduced to Palash through her family. Apart from the infidelity allegations, he has also accused the musician of cheating him of over ₹40 lakh and claimed to have filed a complaint in Sangli. 

He further stated that he has preserved chats and call records, which he says he is prepared to submit to authorities and the media as evidence.

Palash Denies Allegations, Calls Claims ‘Baseless and Malicious’

In response to the allegations, Palash took to Instagram Stories to strongly refute the claims. He described the accusations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane as completely baseless and factually inaccurate.

He further stated that the remarks were made with the intent to damage his reputation and would not go unanswered. Palash added that his lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is examining all legal options and that the matter will be addressed through proper legal channels.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 9:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Palash Mucchal cheating rowPalash MuchhalPalash Muchhal 10 crore defamation casePalash Muchhal defamation casesmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal weddingSmriti Mandhana wedding controversy

RELATED News

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

LATEST NEWS

IRE vs OMA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Who is Nikhil Gupta? The Controversial Indian Figure At The Center Of A Foiled US Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

IND vs PAK: From Johannesburg to Melbourne — A Look Back at All T20 World Cup Clashes Ahead of Colombo Showdown

Greater Noida Tragedy: ‘Excess Sedation’ Kills 6-Year-Old At Facility, Authorities Launch Urgent Probe

Will India Witness The February 17, 2026 “Ring Of Fire” Solar Eclipse? Here’s When, Where, And The Timing To Watch

Bhopal’s Twisted Love Story Turns Deadly: 33-Year-Old Woman Killed By Married Lover, Body Dumped In Septic Tank

Donald Trump Says Regime Change In Iran Would Be The ‘Best Thing That Could Happen’ Amid Escalating Tensions

Meet Gayeshwar Chandra Roy: BNP’s Only Hindu Leader Wins From Dhaka Constituency In Bangladesh Election

Meet Alin Sherin Abraham: 10-Month-Old Baby Girl Becomes Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor To Save 5 Lives

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy
Who Is Vidnyan Mane? Bombay HC Restrains Man in ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Filed by Palash Muchhal Over Smriti Mandhana ‘Cheating’ Controversy

QUICK LINKS