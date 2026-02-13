LIVE TV
Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of 'Ramayan' Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of veteran filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 84.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 23:49:09 IST

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra: Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of veteran filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 84. In an official statement, the Sagar family described him as “a man of warmth, dignity, and values” who touched many lives with his kindness and wisdom. He died peacefully on February 13, 2026.

Funeral Held In Mumbai, Industry Pays Tribute

His last rites were performed at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans) in Mumbai at 4:30 pm on Friday. Several members of the film fraternity, including filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and actor Bhagyashree, attended the funeral to pay their respects.

The family said he would be fondly remembered by relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra?

Son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, Anand Sagar carried forward the family legacy as part of the second generation at Sagar Arts.

He played a key role in shaping mythological storytelling for modern audiences, notably with the 2008 version of Ramayan. His work extended beyond television, as he was also associated with film projects such as Aankhen, Armaan, and Alif Laila, contributing both as a director and producer.

Torchbearer Of Sagar Arts Legacy

Anand Sagar belonged to the second generation of the Sagar Arts banner, founded by his father. He was among the co-producers of the iconic television serial Ramayan (1987–88), which was written and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show, based on Valmiki’s epic and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, and Dara Singh in key roles.

Anand was one of five children of Ramanand and Leelavati Sagar. He is survived by his family.

His passing comes a year after the death of his brother, television producer-cinematographer Prem Sagar, marking another loss for the Sagar legacy in Indian television history.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 11:49 PM IST
Who Was Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra? Son Of ‘Ramayan’ Creator Ramanand Sagar Dies At 84

QUICK LINKS