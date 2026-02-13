‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident God of War Trilogy Australia vs Zimbabwe Drishyam 3 Citigroup AU Small Finance Bank Abhishek Sharma Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election 2026 accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Funky Movie Review: Director Anudeep KV’s Funky is far from dull. The comedy moves at a steady pace, powered by deadpan humour, film-industry satire, and self-aware references. Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar bring an easy charm to the screen, making the film a breezy watch despite its flaws.

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor (Picture Credits: X)
‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 13, 2026 22:56:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Funky Movie Review: Director Anudeep KV’s Funky is far from dull. The comedy moves at a steady pace, powered by deadpan humour, film-industry satire, and self-aware references. Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar bring an easy charm to the screen, making the film a breezy watch despite its flaws.

Yet, while the jokes land sporadically, the film struggles to fully lift off. The premise promises much more than the execution delivers.

A Film About Filmmaking

At its core, Funky revolves around the chaos of making a movie. Vishwak Sen plays Komal, a debut director whose ballooning budget leaves his producer (Naresh) exasperated. When the situation spirals, the producer’s daughter Chitra (Kayadu Lohar) steps in, determined to rein in costs and complete the project within a crore.

You Might Be Interested In

The narrative pokes fun at industry trends, obsession with pan-India releases, cinematic universes, and inflated production budgets. While the satire is timely, the humour often feels scattered rather than sharply structured.

Cameos, Chaos And Missed Punch

A supporting character, financier GK, adds moments of comic relief, especially in scenes referencing star culture and pre-release events. The film also features playful cameos from producers Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi, along with director Harish Shankar, all appearing as exaggerated versions of themselves.

However, the storytelling lacks cohesion. The film unfolds like a string of loosely connected sketches, with uneven editing that resembles scrolling through unrelated social media clips. Though Kayadu Lohar plays a pivotal role, her character feels underdeveloped.

Funky aims for a vibe-driven comedy but needed sharper writing and stronger narrative momentum to truly hit its mark.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani Dazzles In Champagne-Gold Bridal Lehenga; Emerald-Diamond Jewels Steal The Spotlight- Check Her ‘Pretty’ Photos Here

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT Drop: The Warrens’ Final Haunting Arrives With A Chilling Surprise For Fans; When And Where To Watch In India?

God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

‘Shatak’ Trailer Disappoints Ajay Devgn Fans; Netizens Shocked, Ask, ‘Is This Movie Made by AI?’

‘Line Pe Aajao, Agar Nahi Aaye Toh..’: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Receive Fresh Threat From Bishnoi Gang; Warn of Killing ‘Entire Staff’, Claim ‘Saat Peedhi Tak Koi Haath Nahi Laga Sakta’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rajan Lall? Indian Expat And Film Producer Wins Rs 8 Crore Dubai Duty Free Jackpot Days After His 79th Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Husband Strangles Wife In Sultanpur, Takes Her To Hospital Claiming Natural Death; Post-Mortem Reveals Chilling Truth

Moon Over Mars? Is Elon Musk Pivoting SpaceX’s Grand Vision To Beat Jeff Bezos In The Lunar Race? Here’s What We Know

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Siraj Rates Arshdeep Singh’s ‘SIU’ Celebration After Cristiano Ronaldo-Style Moment Goes Viral | Watch

T20 World Cup 2026: How Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia Links to India’s Past World Cup Triumphs

Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor
‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor
‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor
‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

QUICK LINKS