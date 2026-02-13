‘Funky’ Movie Review: Kayadu Lohar And Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Telugu Film Delivers Laughter In Bits, Entertains With Quirky Moments & Humor

Funky Movie Review: Director Anudeep KV’s Funky is far from dull. The comedy moves at a steady pace, powered by deadpan humour, film-industry satire, and self-aware references. Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar bring an easy charm to the screen, making the film a breezy watch despite its flaws.

Yet, while the jokes land sporadically, the film struggles to fully lift off. The premise promises much more than the execution delivers.

A Film About Filmmaking

At its core, Funky revolves around the chaos of making a movie. Vishwak Sen plays Komal, a debut director whose ballooning budget leaves his producer (Naresh) exasperated. When the situation spirals, the producer’s daughter Chitra (Kayadu Lohar) steps in, determined to rein in costs and complete the project within a crore.

The narrative pokes fun at industry trends, obsession with pan-India releases, cinematic universes, and inflated production budgets. While the satire is timely, the humour often feels scattered rather than sharply structured.

Cameos, Chaos And Missed Punch

A supporting character, financier GK, adds moments of comic relief, especially in scenes referencing star culture and pre-release events. The film also features playful cameos from producers Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi, along with director Harish Shankar, all appearing as exaggerated versions of themselves.

However, the storytelling lacks cohesion. The film unfolds like a string of loosely connected sketches, with uneven editing that resembles scrolling through unrelated social media clips. Though Kayadu Lohar plays a pivotal role, her character feels underdeveloped.

Funky aims for a vibe-driven comedy but needed sharper writing and stronger narrative momentum to truly hit its mark.

